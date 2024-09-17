Former Project HOME VP named new head of city's Office of Homeless Services

Cheryl Hill will be the new executive director of Philly's Office of Homeless Services, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday evening.

Hill, a former senior vice president of supportive housing operations at nonprofit Project HOME, succeeds interim Executive Director David Holloman, who will return to the role of chief of staff. The Office of Homeless Services is responsible for funding over 70 housing and service providers, providing prevention and diversion aid and assisting with emergency or temporary housing for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

“This is a critical time for our city, and I look forward to collaborating with David Holloman, our partners, and the community to develop strategies that build on our strengths to address homelessness in innovative, compassionate, and impactful ways that benefit all Philadelphians," Hill said in a statement.



As executive director, Hill will be responsible for "fine-tuning" operations — key for an office that's been under scrutiny. A report from the city's inspector general earlier this year found that the office overspent its budget by $15 million and knowingly agreed to housing contracts that it couldn't pay for.



Parker and her administration have also been criticized for clearing out homeless encampments, especially for not giving those living there ample warning before dismantling an encampment.

At Project HOME, a nonprofit that works to end poverty and homelessness, Hill managed a $20 million annual budget and oversaw 200 staff members. During her tenure, she also served as a vice president of property and asset management at the organization.

Prior to her work there, Hill was also a director of compliance for the Atlanta Housing Authority, auditing voucher-based and public housing. She also developed a data collection module, prevented evictions during the 2008 economic turmoil and helped with emergency housing during Hurricane Katrina.

“Cheryl’s deep experience developing and managing programs that help individuals and families — who are often at the lowest point in their lives — put a roof over their heads and thrive, will be an asset to the City of Philadelphia," said Parker. "She will lead OHS down a path of focused, improved, fiscally responsible delivery of service to Philadelphia’s most marginalized population.”

