More News:

September 17, 2024

Former Project HOME VP named new head of city's Office of Homeless Services

Cheryl Hill succeeds interim director David Holloman and was a former director of compliance for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Leadership
Cheryl Hill Homeless Office Provided Image/Office of Homeless Services

Cheryl Hill (above) was tapped by Mayor Cherelle Parker as the new head of Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services.

Cheryl Hill will be the new executive director of Philly's Office of Homeless Services, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday evening. 

Hill, a former senior vice president of supportive housing operations at nonprofit Project HOME, succeeds interim Executive Director David Holloman, who will return to the role of chief of staff. The Office of Homeless Services is responsible for funding over 70 housing and service providers, providing prevention and diversion aid and assisting with emergency or temporary housing for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. 

MORE: Police arrest four Philly men suspected of running a food theft ring along the New Jersey Turnpike

“This is a critical time for our city, and I look forward to collaborating with David Holloman, our partners, and the community to develop strategies that build on our strengths to address homelessness in innovative, compassionate, and impactful ways that benefit all Philadelphians," Hill said in a statement. 

As executive director, Hill will be responsible for "fine-tuning" operations — key for an office that's been under scrutiny. A report from the city's inspector general earlier this year found that the office overspent its budget by $15 million and knowingly agreed to housing contracts that it couldn't pay for. 

Parker and her administration have also been criticized for clearing out homeless encampments, especially for not giving those living there ample warning before dismantling an encampment. 

At Project HOME, a nonprofit that works to end poverty and homelessness, Hill managed a $20 million annual budget and oversaw 200 staff members. During her tenure, she also served as a vice president of property and asset management at the organization. 

Prior to her work there, Hill was also a director of compliance for the Atlanta Housing Authority, auditing voucher-based and public housing. She also developed a data collection module, prevented evictions during the 2008 economic turmoil and helped with emergency housing during Hurricane Katrina.  

“Cheryl’s deep experience developing and managing programs that help individuals and families — who are often at the lowest point in their lives — put a roof over their heads and thrive, will be an asset to the City of Philadelphia," said Parker. "She will lead OHS down a path of focused, improved, fiscally responsible delivery of service to Philadelphia’s most marginalized population.”

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Leadership Philadelphia Homeless Homelessness Mayor Cherelle Parker City Hall

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA is launching a 'smoke free' educational campaign at subway stations

SEPTA City Hall

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Addiction

Vaping may have an adverse effect on the brains of college students

college students vaping

Food & Drink

Troubles End has cheesesteak flights inspired by Eagles' opponents

eagles cheesesteak troubles end

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 2, Eagles vs. Falcons

091724KirkCousins

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved