Philadelphia Orchestra sets 2026-27 season with Beethoven’s Ninth, Mahler, world premieres and ‘Star Wars’

The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced its 2026-27 season at Marian Anderson Hall, outlining a year of concerts that includes classical staples, new commissions, major guest artists and special event programming.

Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, now in his 15th season, will open the year on Thursday, Sept. 24, with an Opening Night Celebration featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The program also includes the United States premiere of “Orbis,” a new work by Composer-in-Residence Joe Hisaishi, performed with the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and vocal soloists including Philadelphia native Leah Hawkins, J’Nai Bridges, Issachah Savage and Ryan Speedo Green.

During the season, the orchestra will present familiar works alongside contemporary music and several premieres. Highlights include performances of Orff’s “Carmina burana,” four symphonies by Gustav Mahler and a concert presentation of Wagner’s opera “Lohengrin.” Several world premieres are also planned, including new orchestral works by Reena Esmail and a newly orchestrated version of Florence Price’s “Rainbow Waltz” by Valerie Coleman. The season also includes a new orchestral arrangement drawn from Leonard Bernstein’s “MASS” and the premiere of “The Party,” a multidisciplinary work blending live orchestra with stop-motion animation.

The season also includes the orchestra’s first complete performances of Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” as part of its December holiday programming.

Guest artists throughout the season include internationally recognized pianists Emanuel Ax, Yuja Wang, Daniil Trifonov and Yunchan Lim, along with a return appearance by conductor Simon Rattle, who will lead the orchestra for the first time in a decade.

Special event programming includes a 50th anniversary concert screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” with the orchestra performing John Williams’ score live, as well as a live-to-picture presentation of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Additional concerts throughout the year will feature holiday programs, family-friendly performances and select one-night spotlight events.

Season opens Thursday, Sept. 24

Marian Anderson Hall

300 South Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.