Philadelphia Orchestra brings music to Penn Medicine patients

In partnership with Penn Medicine, the Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing music to hospital patients, including those being treated for COVID-19.

Six Philly health care facilities are now streaming concert footage through a dedicated TV channel and on tablets, with new content added each week. The footage also is available to employees on Penn Medicine's COVID-19 support portal, PennMedicineTogether.

Participating Penn Medicine hospitals include Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health and Princeton Health.



According to a press release, the Philadelphia Orchestra hopes to expand to other health systems following the pilot program.

"Music can soothe and comfort patients, which is incredibly important for those who are hospitalized – especially during a time when visitors are limited in order to safeguard our patients and staff," said Regina Cunningham, chief executive officer of HUP. "We are lucky to be in a city with such incredible art and music programs, and we are grateful to be able to bring this music to our patients during this unprecedented time.”