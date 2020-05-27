A robot named Henri is drawing portraits of essential workers

Henri, a robotic drawing arm, is creating custom portraits of Philadelphia's health care professionals, teachers and other essential workers for an online exhibit called "Everyday Genius."

If you have a "genius" in your life, they can be nominated online. Henri will use a photo provided to render their likeness in a drawing that will be showcased in an upcoming professional exhibition at Da Vinci Art Alliance's Da Vinci Fest in October.

The image and accompanying story will be shared on social media and posted to a digital website archive, as well. According to the "Everyday Genius" website, those featured also will receive their portrait as a gift after the arts festival.



"The ultimate goal is to celebrate and highlight underrepresented voices, boast frontline workers, and increase arts engagement during the pandemic by inspiring positivity and spreading hope," states a press release on "Everyday Genius."



You can watch Henri create a portrait below.