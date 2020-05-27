More Culture:

May 27, 2020

A robot named Henri is drawing portraits of essential workers

The custom artwork will be featured in the exhibit 'Everyday Genius'

By Sinead Cummings
Everyday Genius exhibit Courtesy of/Da Vinci Art Alliance

Da Vinci Art Alliance's robotic drawing arm Henri is helping honor Philadelphia essential workers. The portraits will be shared in an upcoming professional exhibition at Da Vinci Fest.

Henri, a robotic drawing arm, is creating custom portraits of Philadelphia's health care professionals, teachers and other essential workers for an online exhibit called "Everyday Genius."

If you have a "genius" in your life, they can be nominated online. Henri will use a photo provided to render their likeness in a drawing that will be showcased in an upcoming professional exhibition at Da Vinci Art Alliance's Da Vinci Fest in October.

The image and accompanying story will be shared on social media and posted to a digital website archive, as well. According to the "Everyday Genius" websitethose featured also will receive their portrait as a gift after the arts festival.

"The ultimate goal is to celebrate and highlight underrepresented voices, boast frontline workers, and increase arts engagement during the pandemic by inspiring positivity and spreading hope," states a press release on "Everyday Genius."

You can watch Henri create a portrait below.


Sinead Cummings
