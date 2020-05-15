More News:

May 15, 2020

Philly extends application deadline for summer Playstreets program

Program provides recreation opportunities, free meals when school is out

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Playstreets parks and recreation Courtesy of/City of Philadelphia

Philadelphia has extended its application deadline to participate in the Playstreets summer program until June 6. The program creates safe play spaces for children by closing designated streets. It also provides free meals.

City blocks wishing to participate in Philadelphia's Playstreets program now have until June 5 to file an application. 

The Parks and Recreation Department extended the application deadline for the more than 50-year-old summer program, which closes designated streets to provide children a safe play space when school is out. 

Between 300 and 350 streets usually participate in the program, which provides free meals, play equipment and supplies. Each block is supervised by a volunteer who watches the children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. 

"A key feature of the program are the nutritious meals and snacks provided to children," the city noted its announcement about the deadline extension. "This is important during the summer months when school meals are not available."

Summer programs that provide meals may be in greater demand due to the economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The School District of Philadelphia has not extended the meal distribution sites established to replace meals typically provided at schools. 

To be eligible for Playstreets, blocks must be small, one-way streets located at least two blocks from the nearest playground. They also must participate in the department's Summer Food Service Program and designate a resident to serve as the volunteer supervisor. No more than 25% of the block's residents can object to the program.  

To apply to the Playstreets program, call (215) 685-2719 or (215) 685-2720. Applications also can be submitted by emailing Wydeeia.Williams@phila.gov. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

