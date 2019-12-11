Philadelphia police officer charged with assault, false report

A Philadelphia police officer charged with assault and filing a false report will be dismissed from the department, officials said Wednesday.

Segreant Jason Reid, 42, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred with a civilian on June 8, 2019. While placing the civilian under arrest, Reid allegedly assaulted the individual and then provided inaccurate information in a statement on which charges were filed against the them.

The case was referred to the Internal Affairs division and Reid was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was obtained.

“It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public’s liberty and lives misuses that power," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. "The actions Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe."

Reid is charged with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter has suspended Sergeant Jason Reid for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.