More Events:

June 21, 2024

Philadelphia Polo Classic set to return late this summer with local players competing

The event benefits the Work to Ride program. Matches will be held in East Fairmount Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Polo
Philadelphia Polo Classic Provided image/Cashman Associates

Players from the local Work to Ride program will compete in the Philadelphia Polo Classic matches on Sept. 21. Action from the 2022 tournament is pictured above.

Homegrown polo players will be among the athletes swinging mallets from atop their horses in the city late this summer when the Philadelphia Polo Classic returns, featuring two matches.

The event commences Saturday, Sept. 21, at Edgely Field, the turf near Laurel Hill Mansion and the park's tennis courts in East Fairmount Park. Gates open at 10 a.m., with the first match of the day to follow at 11 a.m.

MORE: Ocean City's Night in Venice boat parade next month will pay homage to Jimmy Buffett

This will be the third planned Philadelphia Polo Classic, but only the second to take place, if all goes according to plan. The 2023 competition was canceled due to bad weather.

Tickets are on sale now (and are nonrefundable). More the 4,000 fans are expected to attend.

The Philadelphia Polo Classic benefits Work to Ride, which provides year-round equestrian programming for city kids. Several graduates of the program will compete in the matches, including Shariah Harris, who earlier this year became the first Black woman to compete in the U.S. open Women's Polo Championships; Harvard women's polo player Alyssa Perren; and Work to Ride executive vice president and polo champ Kareem Rosser. Rosser was featured in an episode of HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" last year.

"This year, our goal is to further expand the reach and impact of this incredible sport through our capital campaign," Rosser said in a statement. "helping us prove that the sport of kings is accessible to all, regardless of background, and ensure that we continue to change lives through the opportunities we create for our Philadelphia Youth."

Work to Ride is raising funds for an indoor riding arena at Chamounix Equestrian Center, to provide lessons and practice during inclement weather. Its campaign ends Saturday and construction is planned to begin in July.

General admission tickets are $45, but pricier tiers include premium bleacher seating, tents and complimentary drinks. If you can't make it in person, the events will be streamed live on ChukkerTV.

Along with the matches at the Philadelphia Polo Classic, there will be a hat contest, antique carriage parade and stick polo race for all ages. And in between the competitions, at 2:30 p.m., dogs will take the field for a divot stomp, wherein the pups smooth out the dirt clods kicked up by the competing horses.

Philadelphia Polo Classic

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission $45-$500
Edgely Field in East Fairmount Park
Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Polo Philadelphia Fundraisers Work to Ride Fairmount Park Competitions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Hatch Memorial Shell

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ups fines for smoking, urinating and drinking alcohol
SEPTA Police Crime

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Mental Health

When the weather gets hot, tempers also tend to flare
Hot Weather Thermometer

TV

Cherry Hill's Cristin Milioti takes on a Batman villain in 'The Penguin' teaser
Cristin Milioti Penguin

Phillies

Orion Kerkering thriving in first full season with Phillies: 'I just embrace all of these different roles'
Kerkering 6.19.24

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do: A film festival and Kidchella
Weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved