Protesters take to city streets to decry gun violence in Philly

Marchers took to the streets of Center City on Saturday to protest ongoing gun violence across Philadelphia.

The event, called “No More Silence, End The Violence,” started at 30th Street Station, and demonstrators peacefully marched roughly a mile to the south side of City Hall, where speakers addressed the crowd.

The event, which was organized by Philly police officer Kiana Farlow, called for music and art to bring the city together. Musical artists, performers, and groups were among the dozens of protesters who took to the streets to increase awareness of the ongoing gun violence in Philly.

Event organizers said that both art and music have the ability to heal wounds, mend relationships, and unite people amid difficult times.

One organization that took to the streets of Philly on Saturday to perform and protest was Young Flames, a youth rap group that writes songs about ending gun violence.

The West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad and the Sixers Stixers—the Philadelphia 76ers' drum band—also protested and performed at the march.

The demonstration comes as 1,578 shooting incidents have occurred thus far in 2020, which is a 55% year-over-year increase from 2019, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.



There have been 946 shooting victims as of July 13, which is a 31% year-over-year jump from 2019, according to police.