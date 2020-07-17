More News:

July 17, 2020

Another Philly retailer sells a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million

This Money Millionaire game card was purchased by a customer at Giant Dollar Plus in East Germantown

By Allie Miller
A customer recently bought a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million at Giant Dollar Plus store in East Germantown, Philadelphia.

A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million recently was sold at a dollar store in East Germantown, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Wednesday. 

The customer bought the ticket at the Giant Dollar Plus, at 35 E. Chelten Ave. The winning ticket – a $30 Money Millionaire scratch-off  earned the store s a $10,000 bonus.

The $3-million pot is the top prize is offered in Money Millionaire game.

Lottery winners are advised to immediately sign the backs of their tickets and call (800) 692-7481, where they can speak to lottery officials and redeem their prizes. 

Winnings from scratch-off games expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which can be found at palottery.com

Lottery prizes that total more than $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholdings. 

There was another lucky scratch-off game winner a few weeks ago, who purchased a winning ticket at a Gulf gas station in Southwest Philly. That player also won $3 million.

