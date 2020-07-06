Protesters march along Interstate 676 decrying racism, police brutality

Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against racism and police brutality in Philly marched across Center City and along Interstate 676 on Sunday, causing the highway to shut down for over an hour.

As protesters made their way from City Hall to Interstate 676, the city implemented a traffic advisory to shut down the highway. The closure was lifted later Sunday afternoon.

The rally, called ”The People Have The Right to Protest Racism,” was organized by Philadelphia’s Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Protest organizers called for the resignation of Mayor Jim Kenney over the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets by police against demonstrators in West Philly on May 31 and on Interstate 676 on June 1. They also called for the disarmament of police officers when on patrol and monitoring said protests.

The organizers of the rally said that the use of tear gas against protesters last month was “completely unprovoked.”

“The extremely late and insincere apologies by city officials aside, this was obviously a calculated move to help crush the nationwide uprising against racist police terror,” event organizers wrote.

Peaceful protests turned violent in West Philly on May 31, leading to vandalism and looting across the neighborhood. Five police officers were injured and four police cars were burned. Several cops were hit with bricks and molotov cocktails thrown by looters, and police confirmed that teargas was sprayed to disperse the crowd.

The following day, hundreds of protesters packed onto Interstate 676, blocking traffic and prompting the closure of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Photos and videos from the scene showed demonstrators scrambling up an embankment to exit the highway as Philadelphia SWAT officers launched tear gas at them.

Police also used pepper spray, white smoke, and pellets containing tear gas. About 24 protesters were arrested at the scene, including some who were seen being dragged down a highway embankment by officers as they attempted to flee.

At first, Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw supported the use of tear gas by officers against protesters. Kenney and Outlaw eventually apologized on June 25 for the use of tear gas against the peaceful demonstrators on Interstate 676, calling it an “unjustifiable use of force.”

Peaceful protests calling out racism and police brutality have taken place regularly across Philadelphia since late May in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man, was killed on May 25 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as three other police officers watched. All four police officers have been fired from the Minneapolis department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other police officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

At least four separate peaceful demonstrations occurred on the Fourth of July across the city.