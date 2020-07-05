More News:

July 05, 2020

6-year-old boy from Philadelphia drowns in pool at Wildwood hotel

The incident occurred at the Beachside Resort on Friday evening

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Pools Drownings
Beachside Resort Wildwood NJ Street View/Google

The drowning occurred at the Beachside Resort in Wildwood on Friday, local authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy from Philadelphia died after drowning in a pool at the Beachside Resort in Wildwood on Friday, local authorities announced Saturday. The child’s name has not been made public.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening when Wildwood Police received an emergency call from 911 about a possible drowning at the hotel located off Atlantic Avenue in the Jersey Shore town.

CPR was already in progress as both police and fire officials from Wildwood responded to the scene and assumed resuscitation efforts.

The victim was then taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House where lifesaving efforts continued, but were unsuccessful in saving the boy’s life.

The incident is now under investigation by both local police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. 

“We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of a life so young,” local authorities said in a joint statement.

Joint Press Release regarding last evening’s drowning incident in the City.

Posted by City of Wildwood Fire Department on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Local authorities encouraged swimmers to stay near a lifeguard when in a pool or especially at the beach, and they advised swimmers to be extra cautious while at commercial or residential properties without a lifeguard.

Adults should be vigilant in monitoring young children who struggle to swim, and life-vests or other approved flotation devices should be used, local authorities said.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pools Drownings Philadelphia South Jersey Police Jersey Shore Wildwood New Jersey Cape May County Fire

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: A different option for the Eagles at RB, ESPN host owned for bad Wentz-Hurts take, more
Isaiah-Crowell_070220_usat

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Mailbag: How does a shortened (or maybe canceled?) preseason affect the Eagles?
070220PedersonSchwartz

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved