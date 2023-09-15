Public art project on SEPTA uses augmented reality to tell stories about commuter daydreams

A public art installation on display on SEPTA vehicles and inside transit stations throughout the city this fall uses augmented reality technology to tell stories focused on the things Philadelphians daydream about.

"Philly Daydreams: Stories in Transit," designed by artist and filmmaker Anula Shetty, allows commuters to scan QR codes with their smartphones on Regional Rail trains, stops along the Broad Street Line and some trolley lines that have replaced advertisements on those platforms. The installation, which will be on view from October through November, explores public transit as a service that connects people through shared experiences.

Since January, Shetty has been working with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Forman Arts Initiative and SEPTA, researching the history of the transit system and filming stories from employees and commuters across Philadelphia who have shared glimpses into what they daydream about while making their daily commutes, and how taking transit daily has benefitted them.

The installation is positioned to reach more than 500,000 commuters and riders daily, even as SEPTA faces continued efforts to boost post-pandemic ridership. In addition to the cellphone-activated installation at SEPTA stations, short story dispenser kiosks will be installed at several locations throughout the city, housing stories from the project's participants and submissions from the general public.

To celebrate its opening throughout the city, a special multi-channel presentation of Shetty's films will be projected in City Hall Station's oculus — which has been closed since the onset of the pandemic — beginning on Oct. 5. The oculus serves as the central compass of the installation, housing all of the stories that can be found at other stations.

"The goal is to create connections between people who cross paths during their daily commute," Shetty said. "Through 'Philly Daydreams,' I want to provide SEPTA riders a moment to hear uplifting stories of human connection and a moment to be moved by a poem or performance, to imagine, and to daydream as I got to during the wonderful process of exploring SEPTA and meeting my inspiring city-mates."

Beginning on Oct. 2, "Philly Daydreams" will be available to view with a smartphone on the Broad Street Line, all Regional Rail lines and on Trolley Route 15. Short story dispensers will include transcriptions when they appear at Philadelphia International Airport, Jefferson Station, Suburban Station, SEPTA headquarters and the Parkway Central Library.

The oculus display at City Hall Station will be open from Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 12-15. It will be open for public viewing on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. All installations are available to view for free.

"SEPTA is a crucial part of both the history and future of Philadelphia," said Jennifer Rice, co-founder of the Forman Arts Initiative. "We are proud to support art that contributes to the spirit of our city and celebrates such an essential organization in keeping Philadelphians connected."

In 2018, Mural Arts created its first mural using augmented reality. "Dreams, Diaspora, and Destiny" can be found at 53rd Street and Lansdowne Avenue and was designed by students at Haverford School and Mastery Shoemaker Charter School.