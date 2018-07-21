Philadelphia region could see flash-flooding Saturday evening

The Philadelphia region could be facing some serious downpours this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in northeastern Maryland, Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and parts of central New Jersey starting at 2 p.m. this afternoon, all the way through later tonight.

Heavy rain is expected from this afternoon into this evening, leaving behind two to four inches. But a majority of the dump is expected to fall over a period of only a few hours, hence the warning for flash flooding.

Urban areas, locations along small streams and creeks, and areas of poor drainage are most vulnerable to this.

The forecast this coming week looks pretty wet, too. Looks like lots of rain and scattered thunderstorms.

The rain could hold off until later tonight, when we can expect some thunderstorms. But a few events could be canceled on Saturday evening, like the Phillies and Padres game tonight at 7 p.m., which as of 2 p.m. was yet to be canceled.

Some flights coming in or out of Philadelphia International Airport could be impacted too, so make sure to check on the status of your flight.



