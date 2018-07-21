More News:

July 21, 2018

Fans buy more Nick Foles gear than anyone else in the NFL

The NFL Players Associated released its 50-player ranking on Friday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Merchandising Nick Foles
021918NickFoles Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

I wouldn't trade Nick Foles for eight round round picks, and Jesus.

Nick Foles must have a lot more fans across the U.S. than just us here in Philadelphia. Either that, or Philadelphia Eagles fans just buy a lot of merchandise. 

On Friday, the NFL Players Association released its latest rankings of the top 50 player in the league based on merchandise sales, and our man Nick is No. 1. And apparently he does pretty well selling photography products.  

And you know who he beat yet again? Our friend Tom Brady.

Brady came in second on the list, which, we're assuming, probably feels pretty normal for Tom. He's used to being No. 2 to Foles now, right?

But seriously, Foles is extremely likable and his popularity has only increased since he led the Eagles to their Super Bowl win. He recently won an ESPY for "Best Championship Performance." His memoir "Believe It" has been on the New York Times Bestseller list twice for non-fiction. He's been on all the Late Night shows

There are five other Eagles on the list, too. Carson Wentz came in a close third,  Zach Ertz is at No. 13, Alshon Jeffrey at No. 33, Brandon Graham at No. 34, and Fletcher Cox at No. 46.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Merchandising Nick Foles Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Business

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.