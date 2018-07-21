Fans buy more Nick Foles gear than anyone else in the NFL

Nick Foles must have a lot more fans across the U.S. than just us here in Philadelphia. Either that, or Philadelphia Eagles fans just buy a lot of merchandise.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association released its latest rankings of the top 50 player in the league based on merchandise sales, and our man Nick is No. 1. And apparently he does pretty well selling photography products.

And you know who he beat yet again? Our friend Tom Brady.

Brady came in second on the list, which, we're assuming, probably feels pretty normal for Tom. He's used to being No. 2 to Foles now, right?

But seriously, Foles is extremely likable and his popularity has only increased since he led the Eagles to their Super Bowl win. He recently won an ESPY for "Best Championship Performance." His memoir "Believe It" has been on the New York Times Bestseller list twice for non-fiction. He's been on all the Late Night shows.

There are five other Eagles on the list, too. Carson Wentz came in a close third, Zach Ertz is at No. 13, Alshon Jeffrey at No. 33, Brandon Graham at No. 34, and Fletcher Cox at No. 46.