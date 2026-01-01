Philadelphia RV Show will bring recreational vehicles indoors

If you’ve ever been curious about life on the road, the Philadelphia RV Show is heading to Oaks this February with recreational vehicles on display and daily seminars.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 1, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

The show features motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheels, along with seminars focused on ownership and maintenance. Programming runs throughout the event and is included with admission.

Daily seminars cover topics such as buying an RV, towing and driving, solar power, lithium batteries, connectivity on the road and traveling with pets. A live RV lifestyle and repair Q&A is scheduled each day.

A family-friendly element is planned for the weekend, when Spider-Man will make scheduled appearances near the show entrance on Saturday and Sunday.

Seminar schedule highlights

Hours and admission

The show runs Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online tickets for adults are $10. Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 cash. Admission is free for children 16 and under.

Feb. 26 - March 1

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA, USA

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.