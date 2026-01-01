More Events:

January 01, 2026

Philadelphia RV Show will bring recreational vehicles indoors

The four-day show in Oaks includes RV displays, educational seminars and weekend appearances by Spider-Man.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Recreational Vehicles
Philadelphia RV Show in Oaks Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia RV Show

The Philadelphia RV Show fills the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks with recreational vehicles and RV displays.

If you’ve ever been curious about life on the road, the Philadelphia RV Show is heading to Oaks this February with recreational vehicles on display and daily seminars.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 1, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

The show features motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheels, along with seminars focused on ownership and maintenance. Programming runs throughout the event and is included with admission.

Daily seminars cover topics such as buying an RV, towing and driving, solar power, lithium batteries, connectivity on the road and traveling with pets. A live RV lifestyle and repair Q&A is scheduled each day.

A family-friendly element is planned for the weekend, when Spider-Man will make scheduled appearances near the show entrance on Saturday and Sunday.

Seminar schedule highlights

Seminars run throughout the four-day show and cover recurring themes such as buying an RV, towing and driving, solar power, lithium batteries, connectivity, exterior care and traveling with pets.

Daily programming also includes a live RV lifestyle and repair Q&A, along with rotating sessions on topics such as refrigerators, trip planning and outdoor cooking.

Hours and admission

The show runs Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online tickets for adults are $10. Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 cash. Admission is free for children 16 and under. 

Philadelphia RV Show

Feb. 26 - March 1
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA, USA

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Recreational Vehicles Philadelphia Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Looking Back at 2025

Here are the most popular PhillyVoice news and culture stories of 2025

SS United States 2025 review

Expos

Philadelphia RV Show will bring recreational vehicles indoors

Philadelphia RV Show in Oaks

Adult Health

Dry January isn't just a month away from alcohol. It leads to long-term reductions in drinking

Dry January Wine

Holiday

A guide to Philly's New Year's celebrations

NYE Philly

Parties

A Bowie and Prince dance party is coming to Underground Arts

Bowie Prince Party 2025

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved