June 26, 2022

Philadelphia Stars advance to USFL championship game

By Shamus Clancy
Is Philly about to see another football championship? 

The Stars, playing in the latest revamp of the United States Football League that had a footing in the 1980s sports scene, have advanced to the 2022 USFL championship game. Beating the New Jersey Generals 19-14 on Saturday, the Stars will play in the title game on Sunday, July 3. The Stars will face the Birmingham Stallions, who beat the New Orleans Breakers 31-7 on Saturday to advance in their own right. 

Four teams advanced to the USFL playoffs this season. The Stars, going 6-4, came in second in the North Division before knocking off the 9-1 Generals in the opening round of the postseason. In the South Division, the Stallions went 9-1 before taking care of the 6-4 Breakers.

All 2022 regular season USFL games were played in Birmingham, Alabama. For the playoffs, the action headed up to an iconic Canton, Ohio location. 

As mentioned, the championship will be played on July 3 with the game airing on FOX with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. 

During the first iteration of the USFL, the Stars won two championships in the league's three seasons and reached the title game in all three. Under head coach Jim Mora (PLAYOFFS?!?), the Stars lost the 1983 championship to the Michigan Panthers and then won the 1984 championship over the Arizona Wranglers. The Stars relocated from Philly to Baltimore for the 1985 campaign, beating Oakland Invaders to capture that season's title. 

Earlier in their season, our Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski wrote about which USFL players could interest the Eagles as potential signings

