More News:

September 22, 2020

Here are the Access Centers where Philly students can take their virtual classes

City opens 46 new locations; limited spots remain

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Students
Philly Access Centers Google/StreetView

The Pan American Academy, located at 2830 N. American St., is among the 46 new Access Centers the city opened Monday. The facilities provide a place for Philadelphia students to take their virtual classes under adult supervision.

Philadelphia has more than doubled the number of Access Centers where students can complete their online classes while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The city opened an additional 46 centers Monday. The 77 total locations can now accommodate 2,181 students in grades K-6. A limited number of spots remain available, according to city officials

The Access Centers provide internet access and adult supervision. Pre-registration is required. Children of caregivers who work away from home and cannot afford or provide supervision are given priority. 

Interested families can learn about eligibility requirements and fill out an application here

The city initially opened 31 centers on Sept. 8. Those facilities accommodated about 25 students each. About 3,000 families have applied for spots at the centers, according to CBS3.

Access to computers and the internet has been a continued issue for some Philly families.

The Access Centers opened in the second phase include Philadelphia Parks and Recreation locations, Free Library branches and Office of Children and Families' Out-of-School Time network sites.

The 77 Access Centers are listed below: 

Access Center  Address
 John C. Anderson Cultural Center 5323 Overbrook Ave., 19131 
 Stenton Park Playground 4600 N. 16th St., 19140
 Penrose Playground 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122  
 Mayfair Park2901 Princeton Ave., 19149 
  Parkside-Evans Recreation Center  5301 Parkside Ave., 19131
 Kingsessing Recreation Center4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143 
Feltonville Recreational Center 231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120 
 Hawthorne Cultural Center1200 Carpenter St., 19147 
 Murphy Recreation Center300 Shunk St., 19148 
Mcveigh Recreation Center 400-64 E. Ontario St., 19134 
 Lawncrest Recreation Center6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111 
 Lower Mayfair Playground6300 Hawthorne St., 19149 
 Francis J. Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 19143 
  East Passyunk Community Park Recreation Center  1033 Mifflin. St., 19148
 Jardel Recreation Center 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111 
 Simpson Recreation Center 1010 Arrott. St. 19124
 Gambrel Recreation Center1900 Wakeling St., 19124 
 Max Myers Playground Rec. Building1601 Hellerman St., 19149 
Hunting Park Recreation Center 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. 19141 
 Athletic Recreation Center1401-55 N. 27th St., 19121
Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Olney Recreation Center 100 E Godfrey Ave., 19120
Martin Luther King Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
 Vaux Community Building 2300 W Master St., 19121
 Lucien E. Blackwell Center755 N. Markoe St., 19139
John F Street Center 1100 Poplar St., 19123
 Wyoming231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120
Blanche A. Nixon 5800 Cobbs Creek Pwky., 19143
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Simons Recreation Center  7200 Woolston Ave., 19138
 Vogt Recreation Center 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Ramonita G. de Rodriguez 600 W. Girard Ave., 19123
Widener  2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132
 Rhawnhurst Recreation Center (Pelbano)8101 Bustleton Ave., 19152
 Boyle Recreation Center13024 Stevens Rd., 19116
Hayes Playground Building 9850 E. Roosevelt Rd., 19115
Lackman Playground 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Ramp Playground Building 1 3300 Solly Ave., 19136
Disston Recreation Center Building 2 4423 Longshore Ave., 19135
Holmesburg Recreation Center 4500 Rhawn St., 19136
Cherashore Playground 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th St., 19146
James L. Wright Recreation Center 3320 Haverford Ave., 19104
Tustin Playground  5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
 West Mill Creek Playground Building5072 Ogden St., 19139
 James Finnegan Playground6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Wharton Square Playground Building  1300 S. 23rd St., 19146
 Asian Arts Initiative1219 Vine St., 19107
 Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club2901 Bridge St., 19137
Germantown Boys & Girls Club  25 West Penn St., 19144
Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club  1709 Kinsey St., 19124
Police Officer Lauretha Vaird Club 4800 Whitaker Ave., 19120
 Wayne Avenue Boys & Girls Club 4223 Wayne Ave., 19140
Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia 2416 S. 7th St., 19148
R.W. Brown Community Center  1701 North 8th St., 19122
Casa del Carmen (Catholic Social Services) 4400 N Reese St., 19140
Northeast OST (Catholic Social Services) 7340 Jackson St., 19136
 Children's Village 125 N. 8th St., 19106
Belmont Charter Middle School 4030 Brown St., 19104
 Pan American Academy Charter School2830 N American St., 19133
Concilio - Main Office 141 East Hunting Park Ave., 19124
West Philadelphia YMCA 5120 Chestnut St., 19139
Columbia North YMCA 1400 North Broad St., 19121
Indochinese American Council (Main Office) 4934-36 Old York Rd., 19141
Norris Square Community Alliance (Main Office) 2014 North Mascher St., 19122
Trinity Lutheran Church 2300 S. 18th St., 19145
El Corazón Cultural Center  2600 N. 5th St., 19133
The Lighthouse  141 W. Somerset St., 19133
 The Salvation Army (Citadel Corps)5830 Rising Sun Ave., 19120
TOCFWH Club Den 1422 W. Venango St., 19140
United Communities 1839 Ellsworth St., 19146
Young Achievers Learning Center, Inc.5500 Tabor Ave., 19120
Zhang Sah (Main Office) 530 Bainbridge St., 19147
Zhang Sah (Branch Office) 6110 Wissahickon Ave., 19144
Shane Victorino Nicetown Club 1721 W. Hunting Park Ave, 19140
Community Council 4900 Wyalusing Ave., 19131
Harrowgate PAL Center 851 E. Tioga St., 19134


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Students Philadelphia Learning Classes School District of Philadelphia Computers Covid-19 Coronavirus Internet

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Museum of Art adds food truck serving lunch, dinner
Philadelphia Museum of Art food truck

Food & Drink

Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City
Cira Green

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved