Here are the Access Centers where Philly students can take their virtual classes

September 22, 2020
Philadelphia has more than doubled the number of Access Centers where students can complete their online classes while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city opened an additional 46 centers Monday. The 77 total locations can now accommodate 2,181 students in grades K-6. A limited number of spots remain available, according to city officials.
The Access Centers provide internet access and adult supervision. Pre-registration is required. Children of caregivers who work away from home and cannot afford or provide supervision are given priority.
Interested families can learn about eligibility requirements and fill out an application here.
The city initially opened 31 centers on Sept. 8. Those facilities accommodated about 25 students each. About 3,000 families have applied for spots at the centers, according to CBS3.
Access to computers and the internet has been a continued issue for some Philly families.
The Access Centers opened in the second phase include Philadelphia Parks and Recreation locations, Free Library branches and Office of Children and Families' Out-of-School Time network sites.
The 77 Access Centers are listed below:
|Access Center
|Address
|John C. Anderson Cultural Center
|5323 Overbrook Ave., 19131
|Stenton Park Playground
|4600 N. 16th St., 19140
|Penrose Playground
|1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
|Mayfair Park
|2901 Princeton Ave., 19149
|Parkside-Evans Recreation Center
|5301 Parkside Ave., 19131
|Kingsessing Recreation Center
|4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
|Feltonville Recreational Center
|231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120
|Hawthorne Cultural Center
|1200 Carpenter St., 19147
|Murphy Recreation Center
|300 Shunk St., 19148
|Mcveigh Recreation Center
|400-64 E. Ontario St., 19134
|Lawncrest Recreation Center
|6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
|Lower Mayfair Playground
|6300 Hawthorne St., 19149
|Francis J. Myers Recreation Center
|5801 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
|East Passyunk Community Park Recreation Center
|1033 Mifflin. St., 19148
|Jardel Recreation Center
|1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
|Simpson Recreation Center
|1010 Arrott. St. 19124
|Gambrel Recreation Center
|1900 Wakeling St., 19124
|Max Myers Playground Rec. Building
|1601 Hellerman St., 19149
|Hunting Park Recreation Center
|1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. 19141
|Athletic Recreation Center
|1401-55 N. 27th St., 19121
|Samuel Recreation Center
|3539 Gaul St., 19134
|Olney Recreation Center
|100 E Godfrey Ave., 19120
|Martin Luther King Recreation Center
|2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
|Vaux Community Building
|2300 W Master St., 19121
|Lucien E. Blackwell Center
|755 N. Markoe St., 19139
|John F Street Center
|1100 Poplar St., 19123
|Wyoming
|231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120
|Blanche A. Nixon
|5800 Cobbs Creek Pwky., 19143
|Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
|280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
|Simons Recreation Center
|7200 Woolston Ave., 19138
|Vogt Recreation Center
|4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
|Ramonita G. de Rodriguez
|600 W. Girard Ave., 19123
|Widener
|2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132
|Rhawnhurst Recreation Center (Pelbano)
|8101 Bustleton Ave., 19152
|Boyle Recreation Center
|13024 Stevens Rd., 19116
|Hayes Playground Building
|9850 E. Roosevelt Rd., 19115
|Lackman Playground
|1101 Bartlett St., 19115
|Ramp Playground Building 1
|3300 Solly Ave., 19136
|Disston Recreation Center Building 2
|4423 Longshore Ave., 19135
|Holmesburg Recreation Center
|4500 Rhawn St., 19136
|Cherashore Playground
|851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
|Marian Anderson Recreation Center
|740 S. 17th St., 19146
|James L. Wright Recreation Center
|3320 Haverford Ave., 19104
|Tustin Playground
|5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
|West Mill Creek Playground Building
|5072 Ogden St., 19139
|James Finnegan Playground
|6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
|Wharton Square Playground Building
|1300 S. 23rd St., 19146
|Asian Arts Initiative
|1219 Vine St., 19107
|Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club
|2901 Bridge St., 19137
|Germantown Boys & Girls Club
|25 West Penn St., 19144
|Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club
|1709 Kinsey St., 19124
|Police Officer Lauretha Vaird Club
|4800 Whitaker Ave., 19120
|Wayne Avenue Boys & Girls Club
|4223 Wayne Ave., 19140
|Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia
|2416 S. 7th St., 19148
|R.W. Brown Community Center
|1701 North 8th St., 19122
|Casa del Carmen (Catholic Social Services)
|4400 N Reese St., 19140
|Northeast OST (Catholic Social Services)
|7340 Jackson St., 19136
|Children's Village
|125 N. 8th St., 19106
|Belmont Charter Middle School
|4030 Brown St., 19104
|Pan American Academy Charter School
|2830 N American St., 19133
|Concilio - Main Office
|141 East Hunting Park Ave., 19124
|West Philadelphia YMCA
|5120 Chestnut St., 19139
|Columbia North YMCA
|1400 North Broad St., 19121
|Indochinese American Council (Main Office)
|4934-36 Old York Rd., 19141
|Norris Square Community Alliance (Main Office)
|2014 North Mascher St., 19122
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|2300 S. 18th St., 19145
|El Corazón Cultural Center
|2600 N. 5th St., 19133
|The Lighthouse
|141 W. Somerset St., 19133
|The Salvation Army (Citadel Corps)
|5830 Rising Sun Ave., 19120
|TOCFWH Club Den
|1422 W. Venango St., 19140
|United Communities
|1839 Ellsworth St., 19146
|Young Achievers Learning Center, Inc.
|5500 Tabor Ave., 19120
|Zhang Sah (Main Office)
|530 Bainbridge St., 19147
|Zhang Sah (Branch Office)
|6110 Wissahickon Ave., 19144
|Shane Victorino Nicetown Club
|1721 W. Hunting Park Ave, 19140
|Community Council
|4900 Wyalusing Ave., 19131
|Harrowgate PAL Center
|851 E. Tioga St., 19134
