Here are the Access Centers where Philly students can take their virtual classes

Philadelphia has more than doubled the number of Access Centers where students can complete their online classes while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city opened an additional 46 centers Monday. The 77 total locations can now accommodate 2,181 students in grades K-6. A limited number of spots remain available, according to city officials.

The Access Centers provide internet access and adult supervision. Pre-registration is required. Children of caregivers who work away from home and cannot afford or provide supervision are given priority.

Interested families can learn about eligibility requirements and fill out an application here.



The city initially opened 31 centers on Sept. 8. Those facilities accommodated about 25 students each. About 3,000 families have applied for spots at the centers, according to CBS3.

Access to computers and the internet has been a continued issue for some Philly families.

The Access Centers opened in the second phase include Philadelphia Parks and Recreation locations, Free Library branches and Office of Children and Families' Out-of-School Time network sites.

The 77 Access Centers are listed below:

Access Center Address John C. Anderson Cultural Center 5323 Overbrook Ave., 19131 Stenton Park Playground 4600 N. 16th St., 19140 Penrose Playground 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122 Mayfair Park 2901 Princeton Ave., 19149 Parkside-Evans Recreation Center 5301 Parkside Ave., 19131 Kingsessing Recreation Center 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143 Feltonville Recreational Center 231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120 Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter St., 19147 Murphy Recreation Center 300 Shunk St., 19148 Mcveigh Recreation Center 400-64 E. Ontario St., 19134 Lawncrest Recreation Center 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111 Lower Mayfair Playground 6300 Hawthorne St., 19149 Francis J. Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 19143 East Passyunk Community Park Recreation Center 1033 Mifflin. St., 19148 Jardel Recreation Center 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111 Simpson Recreation Center 1010 Arrott. St. 19124 Gambrel Recreation Center 1900 Wakeling St., 19124 Max Myers Playground Rec. Building 1601 Hellerman St., 19149 Hunting Park Recreation Center 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. 19141 Athletic Recreation Center 1401-55 N. 27th St., 19121

Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul St., 19134 Olney Recreation Center 100 E Godfrey Ave., 19120 Martin Luther King Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121 Vaux Community Building 2300 W Master St., 19121 Lucien E. Blackwell Center 755 N. Markoe St., 19139 John F Street Center 1100 Poplar St., 19123 Wyoming 231-37 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120 Blanche A. Nixon 5800 Cobbs Creek Pwky., 19143 Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139 Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Ave., 19138 Vogt Recreation Center 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135 Ramonita G. de Rodriguez 600 W. Girard Ave., 19123 Widener 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132 Rhawnhurst Recreation Center (Pelbano) 8101 Bustleton Ave., 19152 Boyle Recreation Center 13024 Stevens Rd., 19116 Hayes Playground Building 9850 E. Roosevelt Rd., 19115 Lackman Playground 1101 Bartlett St., 19115 Ramp Playground Building 1 3300 Solly Ave., 19136 Disston Recreation Center Building 2 4423 Longshore Ave., 19135 Holmesburg Recreation Center 4500 Rhawn St., 19136 Cherashore Playground 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120 Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th St., 19146 James L. Wright Recreation Center 3320 Haverford Ave., 19104 Tustin Playground 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151 West Mill Creek Playground Building 5072 Ogden St., 19139 James Finnegan Playground 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142 Wharton Square Playground Building 1300 S. 23rd St., 19146 Asian Arts Initiative 1219 Vine St., 19107 Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club 2901 Bridge St., 19137 Germantown Boys & Girls Club 25 West Penn St., 19144 Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club 1709 Kinsey St., 19124 Police Officer Lauretha Vaird Club 4800 Whitaker Ave., 19120 Wayne Avenue Boys & Girls Club 4223 Wayne Ave., 19140 Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia 2416 S. 7th St., 19148 R.W. Brown Community Center 1701 North 8th St., 19122 Casa del Carmen (Catholic Social Services) 4400 N Reese St., 19140 Northeast OST (Catholic Social Services) 7340 Jackson St., 19136 Children's Village 125 N. 8th St., 19106 Belmont Charter Middle School 4030 Brown St., 19104 Pan American Academy Charter School 2830 N American St., 19133 Concilio - Main Office 141 East Hunting Park Ave., 19124 West Philadelphia YMCA 5120 Chestnut St., 19139 Columbia North YMCA 1400 North Broad St., 19121 Indochinese American Council (Main Office) 4934-36 Old York Rd., 19141 Norris Square Community Alliance (Main Office) 2014 North Mascher St., 19122 Trinity Lutheran Church 2300 S. 18th St., 19145 El Corazón Cultural Center 2600 N. 5th St., 19133 The Lighthouse 141 W. Somerset St., 19133 The Salvation Army (Citadel Corps) 5830 Rising Sun Ave., 19120 TOCFWH Club Den 1422 W. Venango St., 19140 United Communities 1839 Ellsworth St., 19146 Young Achievers Learning Center, Inc. 5500 Tabor Ave., 19120 Zhang Sah (Main Office) 530 Bainbridge St., 19147 Zhang Sah (Branch Office) 6110 Wissahickon Ave., 19144 Shane Victorino Nicetown Club 1721 W. Hunting Park Ave, 19140 Community Council 4900 Wyalusing Ave., 19131 Harrowgate PAL Center 851 E. Tioga St., 19134



