Philadelphia Taco Festival returning with piñata smashing, eating contest and wrestling

Bring your appetite and head down to South Philadelphia this August; the Philadelphia Taco Festival is returning to Xfinity Live!

On Aug. 19 and 20, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., the festival featuring over 25 regional vendors and 85 different types of tacos will take center stage. Tickets for general admission start at $15.99, including one free drink. Ticket prices will increase as the event gets closer. The VIP package costs $79.99 and includes two hours of early access with a complimentary nacho bar, beer, margaritas, soda, water, and five taco vouchers.

The Philadelphia Taco Festival will have live entertainment, including Mariachi and Folkloric performers, Lucha Libre wrestling, kids piñata smashing, hot chili pepper and taco-eating contests, margarita bars, axe throwing, face painters, and a bounce house for kids.

All food items can be purchased through a voucher system, $4 a voucher sold in sheets of 5 for $20. All alcohol and other beverages can be paid for with cash or credit and debit cards.

Parking is accessible throughout the Stadium District for free.

