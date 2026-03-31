On Stage in April: Philly Theatre Week, 'The Sound of Music' and 'Shucked'

In April, Philadelphia theaters are looking back with a number of history-themed plays and musicals.

The month kicks off at the Academy of Music with "The Sound of Music," the famed show based on the von Trapp family, who briefly lived in Philly area to escape World War II in Europe. Later in the month, the Philadelphia Artists' Collective will stage a production of "The Contrast," a post-Revolutionary War show considered to be America's first play, and the Walnut Street Theater is putting on "1776," a musical about the founding fathers.

The return of spring also means the return of Philadelphia Theatre Week, the annual 10-day event of pay-what-you-can shows popping up across the city.

Here's a look at what's coming to local stages in April:

Now-April 5 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 240 S. Broad St.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic tells the story of a nun who comes to work as a governess for Captain Von Trapp and his seven children. As World War II escalates in Europe, the family forms a singing group to escape Austria. Tickets start at $31.

Now-April 26 | Bristol Riverside Theatre | Bristol, Bucks County

This musical follows the life, music and legacy of famous jazz artist Jelly Roll Morton. From the afterlife, Jelly Roll reflects on his choices and is forced to confront some of the more difficult parts of his past. Tickets start at $63.