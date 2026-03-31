On Stage in April: Philly Theatre Week, 'The Sound of Music' and 'Shucked'

March 31, 2026
In April, Philadelphia theaters are looking back with a number of history-themed plays and musicals.
The month kicks off at the Academy of Music with "The Sound of Music," the famed show based on the von Trapp family, who briefly lived in Philly area to escape World War II in Europe. Later in the month, the Philadelphia Artists' Collective will stage a production of "The Contrast," a post-Revolutionary War show considered to be America's first play, and the Walnut Street Theater is putting on "1776," a musical about the founding fathers.
The return of spring also means the return of Philadelphia Theatre Week, the annual 10-day event of pay-what-you-can shows popping up across the city.
Here's a look at what's coming to local stages in April:
Now-April 5 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 240 S. Broad St.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic tells the story of a nun who comes to work as a governess for Captain Von Trapp and his seven children. As World War II escalates in Europe, the family forms a singing group to escape Austria. Tickets start at $31.
Now-April 26 | Bristol Riverside Theatre | Bristol, Bucks County
This musical follows the life, music and legacy of famous jazz artist Jelly Roll Morton. From the afterlife, Jelly Roll reflects on his choices and is forced to confront some of the more difficult parts of his past. Tickets start at $63.
April 4-18 | Curio Theatre Co. | 815 S. 48th St.
The Curio Theatre Co. will tell the story of Sacco and Vanzetti through a new comedic lens in this original show. In 1919, the pair of Italian immigrants and activists were accused of a fatal robbery at a factory. The subsequent court case, which many felt was biased against them, took the country by storm. Tickets are $30.
April 8-May 31 | Arden Theatre Co. | 40 N. 2nd St.
A silly goose version of classic fairy and folks tales heads to the Arden Children's Theatre. The show reimagines pivotal moments in stories, asking what would happen if the ugly duckling turned into a really ugly duck as an adult, or how slimy a frog kiss might turn out to be. Tickets start at $40, and the show is best enjoyed by ages 5 and up.
April 9-26 | The Philadelphia Artists' Collective | 302 S. Hicks St.
Known as America's oldest surviving play, "The Contrast" was written in 1787. The comedic show follows Maria, who's engaged to Dimple, a flirt with expensive taste. Their marriage plan is disrupted by the arrival of Colonel Manly and his waiter, Jonathan. Tickets are $35.
April 10-19 | Theatre Exile | 48 S. 13th St.
This original show is set in a postmodern Neverland in 2025, when Wendy is long gone and Peter Pan considers leaving the island. To help, Tinker Bell finds a new lost boy and a "Wendy 2.0" in this dark comedy. Tickets are $20.
April 14-May 31 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.
Before there was "Hamilton," "1776" took the stage as America's leading musical about the founding fathers. The show, which opened in 1969, centers around John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Richard Henry Lee and Thomas Jefferson and the conflict of crafting the Declaration of Independence. Tickets start at $31.
April 17-May 10 | InterAct Theatre Co. | 302 S. Hicks St.
A South Philadelphia family must decide what to do when a fatal epidemic arrives at their hair salon, threatening the life of their matriarch. At the same time, the Lao, Vietnamese and Cambodian characters must fight for better representation in local and national politics. Tickets are $38.
April 21-May 3 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 1114 Walnut St.
As Maizy and Beau prepare for their upcoming wedding, all the corn in their small town in Cob County begins to die. The residents are afraid to leave their small community, which is surrounded by corn stalks, so Maizy takes up the task to find answers in this agricultural, Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets start at $59.
April 23-May 3 | Various Locations | Philadelphia
Philly's annual 10-day event includes shows across the region. Viewers can check out favorites like "Richard III," Molière’s "The Hypochondriac" and the Pulitzer Prizing winning "The Bookstore," which follows a Black-owned bookstore as it's targeted by the FBI. Other production companies are staging new shows, like "Once Upon A Glow," a tale told in blacklight, and "Tomato Soup," a story of caregiving. All tickets are pay what you can.