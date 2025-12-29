On stage in January: 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Clue' and 'Sherlock Holmes'

Philadelphia-area theaters are starting 2026 strong with shows for just about every style, from fictionalized history to an exploration of capitalism to a tale about female empowerment.

The year honoring America's 250th birthday begins with a musical about another historical moment: women gaining the right to vote in "Suffs" at the Academy of Music. Theatrical fans can also catch two different murder mysteries with "Clue," inspired by the famous board game, and "Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective" at the Walnut Street Theatre.

The month also includes more underground performances, like the story of gender transitioning in "Draw the Circle" at Hedgerow and "Havana Hop" at the Philadelphia Theater Co.

Below, find 10 performances you won't want to miss in January.

Jan. 6-18 | Ensemble Arts | 240 S. Broad St.

This musical follows a group of women during the suffragette movement as they fought for the right to vote in the early 1900s. The Tony Award-winning show includes characters based on real activists such as Ida B. Wells, Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt. Tickets start at $31.

Jan. 8-24 | The Philadelphia Artists' Collective | 1700 Spring Garden St.

On the eve of Midwest Morton College's 40th anniversary, the school is pressured by the state to squash protests from students and staff. Madeline, a student and the granddaughter of the college's founder, is forced to decide how much she wants to risk for her beliefs. The show was written as a response to the Espionage Act of 1917 and Sedition Act of 1918, prohibiting disloyal language, and the dialogue unpacks the role of free speech and political dissent in American democracy. Tickets are $35.

Weekends, Jan. 9-25 | Old Academy Players | 3544 Indian Queen Lane

After he loses his dog to rabies, teenager CB ponders whether the afterlife exists. When he can't lean on his friends and family to help cope, he meets a young artist who's often bullied by his community and the two develop an unlikely friendship. Tickets are $25.

Jan. 13-25 | The Wilma Theatre | 265 S. Broad St.

The original cabaret show, based on the music of Aimee Mann, returns to the Wilma in January. Merging romance, Hollywood auditions and spy stories, the show explores the dark side of Los Angeles and the perils of American success. Tickets start at $56.

Jan. 13-Feb. 15 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.

The world premiere of this staged version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mystery series follows detective Sherlock Holmes and his assistant, John Watson. The pair attempt to foil the ambitions of Professor Moriarty and go on a wild chase to thwart his plans. Tickets start at $31.

Jan. 14-Feb. 15 | People's Light | Chester County

People's Light will put on the original play which inspired the 1989 movie, telling the story of a group of women in small-town Louisiana who gather at a beauty shop. The show follows them and their courage though marriages, pregnancies and loss. Tickets start at $49.

Jan. 17-18 | Philadelphia Theater Co. | 215 S. Broad St.

When young Yeila needs help overcoming her stage fright to fulfill her dream of becoming a superstar, she travels to Cuba to visit her grandmother on the suggestion of her mother. One actress plays all three generations of women, who help Yeila add salsa into her performances. Tickets start at $20.

Jan. 20-25 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 1114 Walnut St.

Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and three other mysterious guests gather at the Boddy Manor only to be met with a murder mystery in this staged version of the 1985 movie. The comedic whodunit show is inspired by the classic board game. Tickets start at $48.

Jan. 21-Feb. 1 | Hedgerow Theatre Co. | Delaware County

Told by the perspectives of the people around him, the show follows Deen through his gender transition and how his community grows along with him. Tickets are $35 and the show is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Jan. 22-24 | FringeArts | 140 N. Columbus Blvd.

This show mixes performance art, theater and stand-up comedy in a commentary on the modern idea of capitalism as star Jenn Kidwell explores her place within it. Co-star Brandon Kazen-Maddox merges American Sign Language into the narrative. Performers say come for a laugh and "leave seeing your worth in a new light." Tickets start at $35.