Philadelphia Wedding Walk will let couples tour multiple wedding venues in one afternoon

A new wedding-planning event will debut in Center City next spring, giving engaged couples a chance to visit multiple venues in a single afternoon.

The Philadelphia Wedding Walk is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2026, and will take place across several locations throughout Center City. Rather than a traditional wedding expo, the event is structured as a walkable tour in which participating venues are set up to resemble an active wedding, complete with décor, food, drinks and entertainment.

Venues expected to take part include PAFA, Fitler Club, Philadelphia Distilling, the W Philadelphia, the Notary Hotel, City Winery, Vaux Studio and the Liberty View. Additional locations may be added ahead of the event.

Attendees will be able to move between venues at their own pace and speak with planners, photographers, florists and other wedding vendors while seeing how different spaces can be configured for ceremonies, cocktail hours and receptions. Shuttle service will operate throughout the afternoon to connect participating locations, with express service to Fishtown.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. General admission costs $39.19 for individuals and $65.87 for couples and includes access to all participating venues from noon to 5 p.m., with check-in available at each location. A $49.87 VIP option includes early entry and a brunch experience.

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Multiple Venues

Philadelphia, PA

Single ticket: $39.19

Couples ticket: $65.87

VIP ticket: $49.87

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



