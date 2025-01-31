More Sports:

January 31, 2025

Report: Sixers ownership puts in bid for WNBA expansion team

With plans for a new South Philadelphia arena set, Sixers ownership Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment took another step toward bringing the WNBA to Philly.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
WNBA-Basketball-8.28.24.jpg Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

The WNBA appears one step closer to coming to Philly.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group for the Philadelphia 76ers, has put in a bid for a WNBA expansion team, The Atheltic's Mike Vorkunov reported Friday.

Word of a submitted bid follows the announcement of a new arena for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which will be jointly paid for and owned by HBSE alongside Comcast Spectacor, the owner of the Philadelphia Flyers and the two teams' current home at the Wells Fargo Center. 

Their plans for the new arena – expected to be completed by 2031 – and a revitalized Sports Complex along with it, also included a promise to push for a WNBA team when it was all made official earlier this month, and came with the backing of prominent voices for women's sports such as comedian Wanda Sykes, who lives part-time in Delaware County. 

"I don't think our odds could be any more favorable than the position we're in right now," Sykes said of Philadelphia landing a WNBA team during a City Hall press conference detailing the new arena.

Philadelphia is a basketball-rich city and has had rumors and speculation surrounding its chances of landing a WNBA team go back the past few years, but they were always hung up on factors like the league's own health, the Sixers' lease agreement with Comcast Spectacor to play at the Wells Fargo Center and their own since abandoned plans for an arena at Market East, and the overall future of the Sports Complex itself. 

But now with clear plans for the latter, the WNBA's path to Philly now seems its most direct, too.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia WNBA Josh Harris

Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Just In

Must Read

Government

Upfront fees for new tenants would be cut under housing bill

city council affordable housing

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Shopping

Here's what Eagles gear celebrities have worn and where to buy it

lane johnson eagles overalls foco

Addiction

Heavy marijuana use has a 'significant' impact on memory and attention, study finds

Cannabis Use Memory

Arts & Culture

On Stage in February: 'A Raisin in the Sun' and a Mae West refresh

Come From Away Ensemble Arts

Eagles

Who is better, Eagles or Chiefs: Defense edition

013125ReedBlankenshipNolanSmith

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved