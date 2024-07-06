More Events:

July 06, 2024

A celebration of women playwrights reaches its 10th year this August

The Philadelphia Women's Theatre Summer Festival includes a full production of 'Pancake Queen' and several staged readings.

By Chris Compendio
The 10th annual Philadelphia Women's Theatre Summer Festival will host a full production of the play 'Pancake Queen, along with several staged readings and one-person shows. Above is a photo from last year's festival.

The Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival is marking its 10th year with its annual summer celebration in August. As part of the summer festival, works by women and non-binary playwrights will be on stage.

Taking place at Theatre Exile in South Philly, the festival will feature staged readings, one-person shows and a full production of the play "Pancake Queen" by Brie Knight. Festivities are scheduled from Aug. 9 to 18.

MORE: A circus performance of 'Hamlet' to open at FringeArts this month

Staged readings of "Eden 2.0" by Kimberly Shimer and "Goldie and the Green Mountains" by Reva Stover are part of the program. The three solo performances consist of "To Mz Sabriaya: Mothering Community" by Sabriaya Shipley, "Fitting In: Tales of The Fat Ingenue" by Lexi Schreiber and co-written by Katherine Perry and "Miss Darby is Missing" by Darby Burghard.

"Pancake Queen" is set in 1893 St. Joseph, Missouri and is a historical fiction story about Nancy Green, the woman who inspired and portrayed Aunt Jemima. Knight's play was one of the first to be read at the Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival, bringing the event in full circle.

Showtimes for "Pancake Queen" are from Aug. 10 to 18, with general admission tickets going for $35. Individual tickets for the staged readings and solo shows are $20 each. A "Celebration Pass" for $80 will give access to all of the shows and a special event pass for $95 adds admission to a "Cocktails and Comedy" event at Sawubona Creativity Project at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Since 2015, the Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival has supported marginalized playwrights, as well as directors, performers, designers and administrators. 

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Summer Festival

Aug. 9-18 | Ticket prices vary
Theatre Exile
1340 S 13th St., Philadelphia, PA
