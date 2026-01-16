The Philadelphia Zoo is offering a $500 behind-the-scenes tour of areas usually closed to the public

Families looking for a very different kind of zoo visit this winter can sign up for one of the most exclusive experiences offered at Philadelphia Zoo — though it comes with a high price tag.

The Zoo’s “Key to the Zoo” Behind-the-Scenes Tours cost $500 per person, or $600 for select Saturday morning sessions. Each tour lasts about three hours and is limited to just six guests.

The behind-the-scenes tours run on select dates in January and February, with morning and afternoon sessions available.

During the tour, families are guided by Zoo educators into areas that are not open to the public. Guests get closer looks at several animals, learn how they are cared for, and get a better sense of what happens behind the scenes on a typical day at the Zoo. While each tour is slightly different, all include multiple animal encounters that are only available through this program.

Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events Select tour dates include a meet-and-greet with the Zoo’s baby Galápagos tortoises.

The experience also includes a visit to the historic Solitude Mansion, a small keepsake from the Zoo, complimentary parking, and general Zoo admission for the rest of the day.

The tours include time with the Zoo’s baby Galápagos tortoises, along with guided stops that focus on animal care, conservation work, and how the Zoo has evolved over time. The program is one of the Zoo’s first special offerings of 2026, ahead of the opening of Bear Country and other projects planned as part of the lead-up to America 250.

Select dates in January and February

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

