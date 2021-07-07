Philadelphia Zoo rolls out 24/7 Sloth Cam

A Hoffman's two-toed sloth and its baby will have their own camera watching them at all times as they explore their now-private exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The zoo on Tuesday unveiled its brand-new Sloth Cam, which allows guests and members to watch the two creatures anywhere they are at any time of the day and night.

The baby sloth was born in May to mom Latte and dad Jabba at the zoo. After the birth, Latte and her baby were moved into the Small Mammal House, which is closed to the public for general repairs at the moment.

Jabba is currently situated in the Rare Animal Conservation Center, which remains open to guests. Adult Hoffman's two-toed sloths typically live alone except when together during mating, the zoo said.

So, in the meantime, people can watch the mother and baby bond together online. But the sloths' slow speeds and nocturnal lifestyle may make the creatures difficult to notice.

So far, the camera doesn't seem to disappoint with what it can capture. The zoo posted an adorable clip on social media of Latte climbing backward on a tree branch with her baby riding on her and looking straight into the camera.

Sloths are notorious for their slow-moving tendencies, which were exhibited perfectly in the 2016 film "Zootopia." The arboreal animals spend most of their lives hanging upside down in trees of the tropical rainforests of South America and Central America.



Hoffman's two-toed sloths are grayish-brown in color and have two long claws on their front feet and three claws on their back feet, according to SeaWorld. The creatures typically weigh about 10-20 lbs. and are most closely related to anteaters.

Sloths typically live for about 15-20 years, but the creatures can live for over 30 years in managed situations.

Hoffman's two-toed sloths are herbivores that primarily eat leaves, twigs and fruits. However, sloths have extremely slow metabolisms and the lowest variable body temperature of any mammal.

These creatures are physically incapable of walking, but they can crawl on the ground and swim very well.

The Philadelphia Zoo also has its Penguin Point Cam, which allows the public to watch the facility's Humboldt penguin colony at any time.

The zoo has reopened to the public after being closed for much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Timed reservations are required for all guests and members of the zoo and must be made in advance online. Masks are required while indoors, but fully vaccinated guests and members can remove their masks when outdoors.