Phillies 2025 Opening Day 26-man roster projection

It seems like the Phillies in 2025 will look a lot like the Phillies from 2024.

There was not much drama during the fall, and there will probably not be much drama for the rest of the winter, as Dave Dombrowski has made it pretty clear through the team's actions, and through his words that the club is more or less set for next season.

There might not be much drama in spring training either, as most of the 26-man roster is pretty much set. There will be battles for bench slots and bullpen spots, but the trading for starter Jesús Luzardo completes the Phillies' starting five, barring some injury, and bides time for top prospect Andrew Painter to start the year in Triple-A.

There will be roster battles on the margins, but the core of the team won't look different next season.

Here's our first look, and first stab at predicting the 2025 Phillies:

Catchers (2) — J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

This could look a whole lot different after 2025 — with Realmuto set to become a free agent and both of these guys entering their mid-30s — but for the fourth straight year the catching duo on Opening Day will remain the same. Realmuto is 34 and his workload might decrease a bit, which could test Stubbs' typically light bat. It could be an area of need come the trade deadline.

Infielders (6) — Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Weston Wilson

With Alec Bohm likely to remain in Philly, the starting infield will be the same for 2025, with Sosa likely the next man up as the top utility man. The Phillies liked what they saw from Wilson last season, who hit .284 over his 98 plate appearances. He has the inside track at that final bench spot. A spring training champion or minor signing could shake that spot up a bit. Kody Clemens, Buddy Kennedy and Cal Stevenson will be vying to be that spring training champion.

Designated hitter (1) — Kyle Schwarber

The only real question here is whether Schwarber will lead off again next season.

Outfielders (4) — Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler

This was an area that many expected the Phillies would address this offseason, but instead of making a splash to bring in one of the two remaining best free agents in Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernández, Philly inked Kepler to play right field. He hit .253 with eight homers last year and seems to have been an average hitter throughout his career — and he's also struggled against left-handed pitching. Maybe the Phillies' scouting team knows something we don't. Marsh and Rojas will split time in center.

Starting pitchers (5) — Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cris Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Jesús Luzardo

This could be the best starting rotation in baseball, as Luzardo joins a group that has all recently made an All-Star team and Wheeler, the 2024 NL Cy Young runner-up. If the new Phillies' lefty can bounce back from an off 2024, it could be a 1-through-5 can't miss unit. If he struggles, the Phillies in theory do have a plan to maintain depth, with Taijuan Walker still under contract (a big one at that) and Painter hopefully nearing big-league readiness in the minors in the spring.

Relief pitchers (8) —Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, José Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Taijuan Walker, Tanner Scott (free agent), Spencer Turnbull (free agent)

The first five on this list we know will be in the bullpen next year, the newest addition being Romano who has a decent closing resume. Due to the $18 million and effort going into his rehab this offseason, Walker could be a long man/spot starter in the pen. That leaves two spots. We're going to be optimistic here and project the Phillies pounce on one more big name in free agency in Scott, who is a stud left-handed closer the team knows from his time in Miami. They need someone to replace the departing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez. The final spot we're going to give to current free agent Turnbull, who was a revelation before getting injured last season and a player the front office already has a relationship with. These last few bullpen spots are up in the air, and if the Phillies decide not to add any more free agents José Ruiz, Tyler Phillips, Max Lazar and a cast of unknowns will compete for a big-league job in Clearwater.

