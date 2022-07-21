More Culture:

July 21, 2022

Phillies fans now can enjoy a beer honoring local Marine killed in Iraq

Citizens Bank Park is offering 'If Not Me, Then Who,' a blonde ale created by the Doylestown Brewing Company and the Travis Manion Foundation

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Travis Manion beer Phillies Courtesy of/Travis Manion Foundation

The "If Not Me, Then Who..." Blonde Ale, which honors Travis Manion, a Doylestown native killed while serving in Iraq, is now available at Citizens Bank Park. A percentage of sales supports the Travis Manion Foundation.

A craft beer honoring Travis Manion, a Marine killed while serving in Iraq, is now available at Citizens Bank Park.

People can buy 16 oz cans of the "If Not Me, Then Who ..." Blonde Ale during Phillies games and other events at the ballpark. The beer is a collaboration between the Doylestown Brewing Company and the Travis Manion Foundation, one of the leading veteran service organizations in the country. 

MORE: Wawa, Cape May Brewing Co. team up on peach-flavored hard tea

The beer also will be carried by select distributors and bars across the Greater Philadelphia region.

A percentage of proceeds from the craft beer sales will support TMF, which develops programs, training opportunities and events empowering veterans and military families of fallen soldiers to pass their values to future generations.

The foundation was created in honor of Manion, a Doylestown, Bucks County native and first lieutenant who was killed while saving wounded teammates in 2007. 

The organization has maintained his legacy and the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment: "If not me, then who?" This question inspired the name of the craft beer. 

"If Not Me, Then Who..." was initially brewed in small batches in 2015 exclusively for TMF events, but positive reviews and many requests led to the foundation collaborating with Doylestown Brewing Company to make the blonde ale available across the region.

"We are completely honored to be working with Travis Manion Foundation on this project and are proud to honor one of our hometown heroes," said Joe Modestine, founder of Doylestown Brewing Company. "I often think of Travis and wonder if he would have liked the beer. I would have wanted his approval and hope that we did him proud, the way he has for so many others." 

With the Phillies returning to action for a long homestand after the All Star break, it's the perfect time for fans to enjoy this beer honoring a local hero for a good cause.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Doylestown Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philadelphia Museum of Art workers unionized 2 years ago, but they're still fighting for a contract
Art Museum Union

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Addiction

As overdose deaths surged early in the COVID-19 pandemic, racial disparities also grew
Overdose Racial Disparities

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Safety
Marcus_Epps_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese142.jpg

TV

'Welcome to Wrexham' trailer puts Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds in soccer spotlight
Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Performances

Evil Genius to host drag brunch series this summer with pop star theme
Evil Genius Drag Brunch

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved