The Phillies are looking for an artist to paint a mural at Citizens Bank Park

When the Phillies' season starts in the spring, Citizens Bank Park will feature a new mural above Ashburn Alley — but the team still needs someone to create it.

The Phillies and financial services company SEI, are asking local artists to submit Philadelphia-themed concepts for the mural. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

The winner will have their work displayed on a 21.5-foot-wide, 13.5-foot-tall wall above Ashburn Alley in left-center field throughout the season. They artist also will get to participate in a mural unveiling event and be recognized on the field before a game.

The top two runners-up also will be invited to attend a Phillies game, and all contest submissions will be considered for display at SEI's corporate headquarters in Montgomery County.

To enter, artists must: "create a work of art that celebrates Philadelphia's culture, bold spirit, Phillies fandom, and SEI's mission to build brave futures through the power of connection."

Original design concepts must be painted on a 24-inch by 18-inch canvas and mailed or dropped off to the SEI headquarters in Oaks. Artists must be residents or college students in the greater Philadelphia region.

Full contest rules can be found online.

The lucky artist will install the latest piece of homegrown artwork at the stadium. In 2019, Citizens Bank Park unveiled a splashy blue and red mural on the Budweiser Rooftop, which overlooks Ashburn Alley. The company behind that piece — described as having "patriotic flair and major Americana vibes" — was Pandr Design Co., which is based in San Diego but was founded by a Philadelphian.