Instant observations: Phillies overwhelm Diamondbacks in Game 2 to take commanding NLCS lead

The dream October continues at Broad and Pattison, as the Phillies cruised to a dominating 10-0 win over the Diamondbacks to extend their NLCS lead to 2-0.

All Arizona can do is hope that Wednesday's day off cools down a few of the Phillies' bats — and arms — before the series shifts to Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

It's hard not to feel overcome with confidence and satisfaction thus far in the postseason, and the Phillies are a pair of wins away from advancing to a second straight World Series. Philadelphia is clearly ready for it, expecting it, and unable to imagine any alternative.

Here's a look at the good, the bad and more trash talk gone wrong from Game 2 in the NLDS:

The good

• If a space alien landed in Citizens Bank Park and watched baseball for the first time these last few games, it would likely think the only way to score runs was one at a time, when the ball leaves the yard.

I considered putting "the Phillies have hit 13 consecutive solo home runs" to the bad section of this space — but it seemed like a stretch. The Phillies are hitting home runs at an absolutely blistering rate — they have 19 of them in eight playoff games. That's a 385-home run pace for a regular season, which is miles better than the record-setting 307 the Braves hit in 2023.



Anyway, Turner got things going with this solo shot in the first inning, giving the Phillies yet another lead and a ton of momentum:

And then in the third, Kyle Schwarber added his own with a line drive that looked like it might not have been high enough to clear the fence but did by a hair to double Philly's lead to 2-0.

And then Schwarber did it for a second time in the sixth. That's three homers in the NLCS for Schwarber now, who was quiet in the first two rounds but has jumped into relevance quickly as he often is known to do. In his two seasons with the Phils, including the postseason, Schwarber has hit 102 home runs.

He's also already become one of the most prolific home run hitters in MLB postseason history: