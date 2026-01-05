Phillies add Don Mattingly as bench coach

The Phillies are doing their best to mix things up after one of their most disappointing postseasons ever.

They elected to retain manager Rob Thomson after a 96-win regular season and shaky NLDS against the Dodgers, but the coaching staff will be getting some new blood — well, new to Philly at least.

Baseball lifer Don Mattingly, a Hall of Fame player and experienced manager, is joining the team as bench coach for 2026.

Mattingly was the manager for the Dodgers and Marlins for 11 combined seasons, but over that span he won just eight postseason games (not series, games), with just one series win in 2013 with L.A.

He's had more success as an assistant, most recently with three seasons in Toronto, where he helped the Jays nearly upset the Dodgers in the most recent World Series.

It's worth noting that a big name Jays coach is coming to Philadelphia just as the team is rumored to have interest in one of Toronto's biggest free agents in Bo Bichette.

Thomson knows Mattingly from their time together as assistants with the Yankees in the 2000s. He was asked about the potential of adding the 1985 AL MVP and six-time All-Star to his staff last month.

“I think it’d be awesome,” Thomson said (via MLB.com). “I think it’s a perfect fit for a ball club. Just his intelligence and presence and experience. It would be a really good fit.”

