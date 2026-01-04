Report: Phillies 'have interest' in free agent Bo Bichette

Things have been unusually quiet around the Phillies over the past few weeks. Despite saying re-signing catcher J.T. Realmuto is a priority, and reportedly having an offer on the table, there's been no traction toward an extension.

And despite signings to upgrade the outfield and bullpen, the Phillies haven't been linked to any reports of re-signing Ranger Suarez, who remains a free agent.

But Saturday night, longtime MLB Insider Jon Heyman dropped a report on his social media that linked the Phillies to a major free agent, although it's confusing where this player would fit and how the Phillies would add him without going further over the luxury tax threshold.

Heyman reported that the Phillies are among several big-market teams interested in shortstop Bo Bichette and noted that the two-time All Star is the only player in baseball "to bat .300 vs. fastballs, breaking balls and changeups/splits."





Bichette, 27, would surely be an ugprade to the batting order, especially as another right-handed batter that the Phils so desperately need. His career slash line in seven seasons with the Blue Jays is .294/.357/.483. Last year, Bichette hit 18 homers and drove in 94 runs while scoring 78 runs,for the Blue Jays, who lost to the Dodgers in a thrilling, seven-game World Series.

Bichette hit at least 20 homers every season from 2021-2023 and led the AL in hits in 2021 and 2022. But he's also dealt with various injuries throughout his career, was limited to 81 games in 2024 and sprained his left knee this past season in September but returned for the postseason and moved to second base in the World Series to ease up on his knee.

The Phillies have remained adamant that their shortstop Trea Turner, who just led MLB in hits, will continue to be their shortstop in 2026, so where would Bichette fit?



In Decemeber, a report from MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, citing sources, said Bichette has told teams he's willing to play second base long term in light of teams expressing concern about Bichette's ability to hold up at shortstop.

The Phillies platooned left-handed hitting Bryson Stott and right-handed hitting Edmundo Sosa at second base last season, so adding Bichette to play second would likely mean the Phillies would be trading Stott and playing Sosa in a utility role.

It could also mean that the Phillies have pivoted away from re-signing Realmuto to bringing in a more cost-efficient backstop via free agency or trade.

Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, said last month that catcher is the team's main focus and they've tried to lock up Realmuto, but "we haven't been able to get it done so far."



Adding Bichette could also help solve the Phillies' lack of a true cleanup hitter, as he could bat third with Turner leading off, followed by Bryce Harper and with Kyle Schwarber in the cleanup spot, allowing the Philles to go right-lefty for at least the first four batters in their order.

In Philly, Bichette would also reunite with Don Mattingly, who is expected to be named the Phillies' new bench coach after stepping away from that same role with the Blue Jays after this past season.

