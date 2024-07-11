Phillies injury updates: Zack Wheeler to miss a start, J.T. Realmuto getting closer

Ahead of the Phillies' finale against the Dodgers, manager Rob Thomson discussed some recovering Phillies players. Here's a quick look at the latest:

Zack Wheeler

After being pulled from his recent start — a five-inning gem that resulted in a win against Los Angeles — Wheeler will apparently be skipping his next start out of precaution, via Thomson. The skipper expects his back injury to be fine by next week.

Wheeler's next turn to pitch was expected to be Sunday against the Athletics. It seems likely that Ranger Suárez will pitch, along with Michael Mercado and newly promoted Tyler Phillips against the lowly A's. Thomson said Sunday will depend on how Friday and Saturday go.

The move might sound deflating on the surface but it's a really smart, responsible move that will guard against the Phillies losing their ace to any serious time. Wheeler will have at least nine days off (assuming he doesn't pitch in the All-Star Game next week), which is not a bad idea for a guy who will be relied upon to pitch well into October.

MORE PHILLIES Ranking the Phillies' current uniform options