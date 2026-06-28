NL East feast continues for Phillies, who take two from Mets to stay hot on Braves' tail

At 9-19 on April 27, the Phillies were not only tied with the Mets for being the worst team in the National League but also trailing the NL East-leading Braves by double digits.

It felt like the Phillies couldn't do anything right, the Braves were a juggernaut, and the division had been decided before warm weather had even arrived, and that July and August promised to offer some truly dog days for the two-time defending NL East champs.

But on Sunday, after the Phillies finished taking two from the Mets and winning their fourth straight series and seventh of eight this month, April's implosion is ancient history, and the Phils are hot on the tails of an Atlanta team imploding as badly these days as the Phils were in the season's first month.

The Phils had already entered Sunday just four games behind the Braves after feasting on NL East opponents over the past two weeks, and thanks to Kyle Schwarber's go-ahead two-run blast in the seventh, they rallied to beat the Mets, 5-4, and exit Queens to come back home 9-4 in a 13-game stretch against all NL East opponents – the Marlins, Mets, and Nationals.

A jaw-dropping home run robbery from Derek Hill on Thursday night – more on that later – and Sunday's come-from-behind rally in the grudge match have the Phils sizzling going into July.

Here are the important things that happened as they took their second three-game set for the Mets in a 11-day span:

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Last year, the Phillies won 96 games, second most in MLB behind the Brewers. They were unquestionably one of the best teams in baseball, and lost in the NLDS to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

At 9-19 this past April, it seemed impossible that the Phils could get back to being considered one of MLB's top teams; just chasing a Wild Card berth appeared tough enough.

But Sunday's win over the Mets meant the Phils aren't that far off from last year's win pace anymore. After 84 games, the Phillies are 47-37. Last year, after 84 game, they were 49-35, just a two-game differential.

Then there's this, courtesy of SI's Jeff Kerr:

The #Phillies are the first team in #MLB history to be 10 games under .500 in April and be 10 games over .500 at any point prior to the end of June. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) June 27, 2026





Derek Hill does it with the glove, too

No matter who won the series, or what happened after Friday night's game, the most memorable moment of the series had already occured.

Nothing else would be able to top what took place in the first inning Friday, when Phils centerfielder Derek Hill went over the fence to bring back what would have been a two-run home run from Juan Soto, preserving a 1-0 lead. The Phils went onto take the opener, 2-1.

🚨 DEREK HILL HIGHWAY ROBBERY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0tQ2zeyn8A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 26, 2026

Trea Turner's tie-breaking RBI single in the seventh was the big hit, but Hill's robbery of one of the game's all-time greats was the main event.

The most impressive part of the thievery is how Hill never broke stride and perfectly timed his jump, then immediately relayed the ball back into the infield to keep Carson Benge from advancing. It's as if Hill knew he had it all along.

Hill had helped the Phils win a game against the Nationals last week with his bat, including as a pinch hitter, but his glove was the most important thing he brought against the Mets.

Kyle Schwarber comes through, again

The streak of consecutive series wins was in major jeopardy Sunday, as Phils reliever Chase Shugart couldn't hold a 3-1 lead given to him by a strong outing from Jesús Luzardo. Shugart allowed a double and then a game-tying two-run homer to A.J. Ewing and in total allowed three runs in one-third of a frame before giving way to Kyle Backhus.

But as he's done so many times this year, Schwarber made sure the Phils wouldn't be down for long. After a Justin Crawford leadoff single in the seventh, Schwarber, who hadn't homered in 18 at bats, came up with one out against former starter-turned-reliever Kodai Senga and sent a 1-2 fastball 408 feet to center.

As usual, there was no doubt about this one:

Kyle Schwarber go-ahead homer for No. 30 this season! pic.twitter.com/qTawH6loLX — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026





Schwarber is the first MLB player to 30 homers this season – Yordan Alvarez's 25 are next closest – and the fastest Phillie to reach 30 dingers.

Jhoan Duran gets two saves

With Friday's and Sunday's games both being ultra tight, the Phils needed the only two reliable arms they have to come through in high leverage situations, and both Orion Kerkering and Jhoan Duran did. Duran picked up his 20th and 21st saves in the series.

Kerkering worked around three walks to pitch a scoreless eight Friday and tossed another scoreless frame Sunday. On Sunday, Duran got Soto and Bo Bichette out to start the ninth before striking out Jacob Young with the tying run on to cement the win.

The Durantula has converted five consecutive save opportunities since his first blown save June 8 in Toronto, and his ERA lowered to 1.57. If the Phils can add another high-leverage arm at the trade deadline, they'd have a pretty good trio for late innings come playoff time.

Bryce stays nice

Bryce Harper stayed hot, going for 5-for-11 (.455) in the series with an RBI in each game. He blasted a homer to straightaway center on Saturday to put the Phils up 2-0 in the only game they lost.

Bryce Harper belts a 2-run blast to put the @Phillies in front 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Gzv85k1Ob — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

Harper has seven RBI in his past four games, and has an RBI in four straight games. He has homered in each of the past three series.

More outfield help

Despite Hill's masterpiece home run robbery and the team's recent winning ways, the Phillies are still looking for veteran outfield upgrades ahead of the trade deadline.

According to a report from Jorge Castillo that was confirmed by MLB.com, the Phillies added veteran outfielder Tommy Pham on a minor-league deal. Pham, 38, has played for 10 different teams during his 13-year career, most recently with the Mets for nine games this season. He still has decent power, which the Phils could use from the right side of the plate; last year he produced 10 homers and 52 RBI in 449 at bats for the Pirates, slashing .245/.330/.370.

The report said Pham would report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Who's next?

The Phillies come home for a four-game series against the Pirates, who they swept in Pittsburgh in a three-game series in May. The Pirates are 42-42.

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