Phillies unveil MLB at Field of Dreams game uniforms

The Phillies' uniforms for next month's MLB at Field of Dreams game were officially unveiled Monday morning.

They'll be wearing road gray throwbacks calling back to their designs from the late 1930s, when they face the Minnesota Twins for a special one-off in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 13 – which will continue on as a normal three-game set in Minnesota later that weekend.

The Phillies' new (old) unis:

Fit for baseball heaven. pic.twitter.com/hlfmhja1jH — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 20, 2026

The jerseys also have block-fonted numbers on the back with no nameplates above them, and a centennial patch on the sleeve opposite the IBX sponsorship as a nod toward what was believed to be baseball's 100th anniversary as a sport in 1939, per MLB.com. Phillies. Twins. Field of Dreams uniforms 🌽



Here's a look at the threads for when baseball returns to Iowa ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ie2Ujap0h5 — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2026 The Phillies learned they would be going to Iowa to face the Twins for just shy of a year now, in what will be the first major league Field of Dreams game since 2022, when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds last made the trip out. And it's a unique kind of spectacle. The players make their entrances through a cornfield way out in right field, recreating the way baseball legends emerged from one in the beloved 1989 Kevin Costner movie of the same name. Then, in a small and confined ballpark built to look like the ones from the days of old, the stars of today step up to the plate and try to send pitches sailing into those Iowa cornfields. It's special, and will add on to what's already been a special year for the Phillies and the city of Philadelphia, as they just hosted the MLB All-Star Game last week at Citizens Bank Park to coincide with America's 250th birthday. The general consensus: Philly knocked it out of the park. SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

The uniforms pull from the Phillies' look from 1939-1941, featuring a navy cap with a block-lettered red "P," and jerseys with red and navy piping and a cursive "Phillies" crest where you can see how it eventually evolved into the club's current aesthetic.