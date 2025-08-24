Report: Phillies will face Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams in 2026

The Phillies will face the Minnesota Twins in Dyersville, Iowa, at the "Field of Dreams" next season in August, according to a report from Matt Gelb and Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Gelb and Hayes reported that it will be a home game for the Twins.

While the Field of Dreams event has not taken place since 2022, its inaugural instance included one of the more memorable baseball moments in recent years:

Before the Phillies' series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson met with the media in his office. A reporter asked Thomson about a report from earlier in the day that the Phillies would be playing in Iowa next June. That report suggested the Phillies would play host to the rival New York Mets.

"I think it would be a great opportunity," Thomson said. "But I don't think I've heard that."