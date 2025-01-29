MLB rumors: Phillies a good 'fit' for closer Carlos Estévez as offseason drags on

There are just around two weeks remaining until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, and a bevy of high impact free agents remain at large — including third baseman Alex Bregman.

The Phillies appear to be perfectly content running Alec Bohm and the rest of their lineup back out there for 2025, but there is one free agent, a familiar one at that, who still makes sense for the team to bring in before baseball activities commence in Clearwater.

According to ESPN's David Schoenfield, last year's trade deadline acquisition Carlos Estévez and the Phillies are a perfect fit. When listing a destination he believes makes sense for the best remaining unemployed players, Schoenfield singled out Philly — the team that traded to acquire the righty-closer at last season's trade deadline.

"While the Phillies signed Jordan Romano to replace Jeff Hoffman, Romano is coming off an injury-plagued season, so don't rule out a return there," the baseball writer mused.

Estévez pitched well during his two months in Philly, with a 2.57 ERA over 21 innings. He also provides late inning right-handed innings, a nice compliment to the top player with that role currently on the roster in Orion Kerkering.

As it stands now, the Phillies bullpen will likely feature Romano — if healthy, alongside Kerkering, Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, Joe Ross, Tanner Banks and then potentially Taijuan Walker in the final spot. There is room for improvement at the back end of the pen.

The longer Estévez remains a free agent, the more likely a team-friendly deal makes sense. Though the team is over the luxury tax threshold, it would be hard to believe an offer to a reliever at this point being cost prohibitive, especially if it's a one-year deal.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports