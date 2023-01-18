Phillies check-in: Andrew Painter tops MLB's righthander prospect list

The offseason went by fast.

Pitchers and catchers are just a month away from reporting and we're not that much farther off from getting our first look at Trea Turner in a Phillies uniform either.

Par for the course when you push your season into November, and the Phils have spent that short window in between trying to make sure they do it all again (this time with a mega after-party).

The past couple weeks have been relatively quiet though, but that doesn't mean they've been entirely without any news. It's just less about the immediate goal of a World Series title and more about the long-term future.

So here's a quick check-in on the latter front:

Painting the future

MLB Pipeline has begun releasing its top prospects lists for each position in 2023 and the group of righthanded pitchers is looking great for the Phils.

Top prospect Andrew Painter tops the list at No. 1 while 2020 first-rounder Mick Abel – No. 2 in the Phillies' system – comes in at No. 9.

Painter, Abel, and fellow righthander Griff McGarry (the club's No. 4 ranked prospect) have been surging through the Phillies' farm system and the expectation, with Painter especially, is that one or a combination of three will be up with the big-league club for the start of 2023 if not relatively soon into it.

Painter is still just 19 years old but stormed right through High-A ball with a 0.98 ERA in eight starts, then finished the year in Double-A with a 2-1 record, a 2.54 ERA, and a minuscule 0.95 WHIP through five starts.

The control over his pitches that he's shown in particular, is what has really impressed in the 2023 rankings, per MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra:

Hitters are meant to be more patient as you climb the ladder, right? Consider this: the 19-year-old Painter finished out his first full season at Double-A Reading, where he was more than five years younger than the average player. He walked only two batters in 28 1/3 innings during his time there. His 6.2 percent walk rate across three levels was the lowest among teenage pitchers with at least 70 frames in 2022. The 6-foot-7 righty’s ability to pitch in the zone improved as the season wore on, and it could be plus-plus by the end of 2023 if he continues on this trajectory. [MLB.com]