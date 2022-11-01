More Sports:

November 01, 2022

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award

By Shamus Clancy
Phillies MLB
JT_Realmuto_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese25.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

It's been a huge postseason for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. He hit the first inside-the-park home run in playoff history for a catcher. He then hit a game-winning homer in extra innings in Game 1 of the World Series down in Houston. What's next for Realmuto? Another Gold Glove Award:

Realmuto previously won a Gold Glove in 2019, his first season with the Fightins. In addition to a great season at the plate, Realmuto has continued to be a great defensive catcher and rightfully takes home this award. 

I'm sure Realmuto, however, is more concerned with bringing home The Commissioner's Trophy than this. 

Here's a pic of Realmuto with the award before Game 3 of the World Series:

He stays true to that "BCIB" billing.

Shamus Clancy
