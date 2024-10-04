NLDS: Cristopher Sánchez gets the start for the Phillies in Game 2

Cristopher Sánchez will be the Phillies' starter for Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson confirmed.



Zack Wheeler already had the nod for Saturday's Game 1 against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, and the decision will set up the Phils' rotation to go righty-lefty-righty-lefty heading to Citi Field for Games 3 and 4 (should 4 be necessary).

"Just looking at playing the Mets going into Citi Field, I think it's going to be a pretty hostile environment, and looking at Sánchy's home-road splits, I just thought it was really the smartest thing to do," Thomson said on Friday.

So the Phillies NLDS rotation is as follows...

Saturday, Game 1 @PHI: RH Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)

Sunday, Game 2 @PHI: LH Cristopher Sánchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Tuesday, Game 3 @NYM: RH Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA)

Wednesday, Game 4 @NYM: LH Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA)

Additionally, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that right-hander Kodai Senga will be New York's starter for Game 1, bringing him back into the fold after injuries held him to only pitching 5.1 innings against the Braves all the way back on July 26. Sengai gave up a homer and two earned runs in that appearance while striking out nine.

Sánchez has been a revelation in the No. 4 spot of the Phillies' rotation, but he's been a much better pitcher at Citizens Bank Park than anywhere else, registering a 2.21 ERA and a 5.82 strikeouts/walk rate in 17 starts at home compared to a 5.02 ERA and a 2.00 SO/BB rate on the road.



Now Thomson is moving the lefty up to try and put the Phillies in a good spot heading to Queens.

"It's really amazing the steps that he's taken, the growth that he's had," Thomson said of Sánchez "Not only physically, but mentally and emotionally. This guy started the year at 92-93 miles an hour really commanding the baseball, now he's 95-96, touching 97 and maintaining his command. The changeup is a plus pitch. The slider he's landing. He's going deep into games, and held his composure."

On Saturday, he'll need to again in his biggest start yet.

