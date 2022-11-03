Garrett Stubbs gets 'Dancing On My Own' lyrics sewn into custom suit for World Series

Things, understandably, aren't feeling great after Wednesday, but backup catcher Garrett Stubbs is still bringing the energy.

When the Phillies arrive back at Citizens Bank Park for Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, looking to take back control of the series, Stubbs will walk in with a custom suit that has the lyrics to the team's victory anthem "Dancing On My Own" sewn within the lining.

The suit was created by Tom Marchitelli (aka Gentleman's Playbook) – a tailor to numerous athletes across professional sports – and for Stubbs and the Phillies, it hopefully leads to a "look good, feel good, play good" scenario in what will be the biggest game of their entire run.

Obviously, had the Phillies won Game 4 to put themselves on the brink of clinching at home, the vibes from this suit would have been extraordinary, but maybe it still offers a boost in morale for a team that can still very much have an advantage going back to Houston.

The same goes for Brad Lidge and Carlos Ruiz, who will be reuniting for the first pitch at Game 5, more than 14 years after completing the last one that won it all for the Phillies in 2008.

