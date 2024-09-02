Nick Castellanos gives best quote about Philly fans after walk-off win

In a 2-0 hole against Atlanta on Sunday evening, Nick Castellanos stepped up to save the day for the Phillies. A two-RBI base knock in the sixth inning from the Fightins' right fielder tied things up before the game extended to extra innings. In the bottom of the 11th, Castellanos put his superhero cape on and drove in the winning run, as the Phillies took three of four from their bitter rivals:

Citizens Bank Park erupted. The energy there was palpable. It may have only been the first of September, but the Red October atmosphere is creeping closer and closer.

In his postgame interview on ESPN following that walk-off hit, Castellanos, amongst other topics, succinctly summed up the Philadelphia faithful and why this city's fans, in good times and bad, are so unique:

"There’s a lot of energy because all these Philly fans are really into it. They’re going to give you all their love, they’re going to give you all their hate. They’re going to give you everything they got. Whatever form it comes in depends upon the night."

After a brutal stretch to begin the 2024 campaign, Castellanos has been consistently the player the Phils have needed him to be for the last several months. Since May 29, Castellanos is hitting .283 with an .828 OPS, belting 13 homers and driving in 54 runs.

Again, Red October is coming. Philly is more than ready to see if Castellanos and the rest of the crew can bring forth another deep postseason run.

