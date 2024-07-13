Phillies' Ranger Suárez to miss All-Star Game with back tightness

Ranger Suárez will miss his first All-Star appearance, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told the media just ahead of Saturday's game against Oakland.



Suárez, after a third straight rough start, was said to be dealing with some back tightness that team doctors aren't too concerned about, but at the same time, they want to exercise caution and have him ready for his next start, which would take the left-hander past Tuesday night in Arlington.



Per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Alex Coffey:

Suárez had an incredible start to the season , posting a 10-1 record through June 19 with a 1.75 ERA, a .191 batting average allowed, and 95 strikeouts thrown compared to 19 walks and just four homers surrendered.

He was dealing, became a near lock for a first-time All-Star nod, and was even in the early NL Cy Young conversation alongside teammate and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

The past couple of weeks, however, have brought the 28-year old back down to the earth.

Since June 25 at Detroit, a 4-1 loss where Suárez was charged for all four runs (two earned), he has gone 0-3 with his ERA in that span having spiked up to 7.06 and with opposing lineups hitting .319 off of him.

That included Friday night against the visiting Athletics, who tagged him for four runs (all earned), even though he did last six innings in the Phillies' 6-2 defeat.

The decision to pass on the All-Star Game will give Suárez at least a week to rest and reset, and while it is disappointing now as the Phillies were set to send a record eight players (and five pitchers alone) to Arlington on Tuesday, in the long-term, it very well could be the better call.

Major League Baseball announced that Braves pitcher Max Fried will be Suárez's replacement on the National League roster, which was made just a few hours after word came in that breakout left-hander Cristopher Sánchez would be taking Chris Sale's spot as an All-Star replacement.

So basically, the Phillies and Braves ended up swapping out pitchers.

