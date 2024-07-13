More Sports:

July 13, 2024

Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez is going to the All-Star Game, too

Sánchez has been named a replacement for the National League, which will send an MLB-record five Phillies pitchers to Arlington next week.

Nick Tricome
Cristopher-Sanchez-Phillies-Marlins-Shutout-6.28.24-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Cristopher Sánchez. All-Star.

Cristopher Sánchez will be heading to Arlington this coming week after all. 

The breakout left-hander, who's been a major revelation within a dominant Phillies rotation, was named a National League replacement for the All-Star Game on Saturday, which will give the Phils eight representatives in total for Tuesday's midsummer classic. 

That amount ties an MLB record, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, and in addition, the now five pitchers the Phillies will be sending sets an MLB record in its own right. 

Zack Wheeler, who's been throwing Cy Young-caliber stuff, and Ranger Suárez, who got off to an unreal start to the season, were always near locks to get All-Star nods in the leadup to the NL and AL rosters' announcement. 

But Sánchez, slotted as the fourth starter in the Phillies' rotation, rapidly built up a last-minute case as he went on his own lights-out stretch. 

Through 18 starts this season, the 27-year old southpaw is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.229 WHIP, and a 7.6 strikeouts per nine-inning rate. Since the beginning of May, only two of his starts have gone less than five innings, all while he went on a 6-1 run where he punched out 58 batters with only a .245 average against him allowed. 

The height of it: June 28 against Miami, when he went all nine innings in a 2-0 gem of a shutout, the first of his career.

"I'm so proud of this kid because he's come so far," manager Rob Thomson said after that game. "And now he's a dominant pitcher, really, in Major League Baseball. When you saw him a couple of years ago, you wouldn't – I didn't think he'd be able to do it. But he's worked hard, he's trusted his coaches in the minor leagues and his coaches here. He's phenomenal. He really is."

Now he's an All-Star, too.

Nick Tricome
