Weston Wilson and the list of Phillies who have hit for the cycle

The Phillies pummeled the Nationals on Thursday night, 13-3, and Weston Wilson carved himself a piece of history.

Batting eighth in the order, he got a perfect bounce off the right-field wall for a triple in the fourth, had an infield pop-up fall for a single after the Phils had batted around that same inning, homered in the seventh, then got that last double on a fly ball off of a diving Alex Call's glove in the eighth to complete the cycle.

It was the first cycle by a Phillie since last June – when J.T. Realmuto pulled it off in Arizona against the Diamondbacks – the 10th in franchise history, and wholly distinct to the 29-year old outfielder: He qualified as the first rookie to hit for a cycle in Phillies history and became the first player to hit for one at Citizens Bank Park in just over 20 years.

There's only ever been two to do it at the Bank: David Bell in 2004 and now Wilson in 2024. So as expected, the South Philly crowd was on its feet when Wilson put it all together.

"A lot of great company," Wilson said afterward of what hitting a cycle as a Phillie meant. "People, players that have played here, so just to have done that, it's honestly kind of a blur to me right now. I'm just trying to process everything. Just very grateful."

Here's what that company of Phillies who have hit for the cycle looks like now after Thursday night:

• Weston Wilson, Aug. 16, 2024 vs. Nationals (Citizens Bank Park)

• J.T. Realmuto, June 12, 2023 at Diamondbacks (Chase Field)

• David Bell, June 28, 2004 vs. Expos (Citizens Bank Park)

• Gregg Jefferies, Aug. 25, 1995 vs. Dodgers (Veterans Stadium)

• Johnny Callison, June 27, 1963 at Pirates (Forbes Field)

• Chuck Klein, May 26, 1933 at Cardinals (Sportsman's Park III)

• Chuck Klein, July 1, 1931 vs. Cubs (Baker Bowl)

• Cy Williams, Aug. 5, 1927 at Pirates (Forbes Field)

• Sam Thompson, Aug. 17, 1894 vs. Louisville (Baker Bowl)

• Lave Cross, April 24, 1894 at Brooklyn (Eastern Park)



