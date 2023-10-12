More Sports:

October 12, 2023

The Phillies' NLCS schedule and start times (with home-field advantage)

The 2023 NLCS schedule has been released. The Phillies will be able to start their top pitchers all in order thanks to their handling of the Braves in four games.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0670_09132023_Phillies_Braves_ballpark-fans.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 13: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Atlanta Braves on September 13, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The Phillies will kick off the NLCS on Monday with Zack Wheeler fully rested and ready for Game 1 against the Diamondbacks in South Philly.

After taking care of business against the Braves in four games, and netting themselves a healthy three days off, both Philly and Arizona will be able to send out their best pitchers in order as the Phillies look for a second consecutive World Series berth.

Aaron Nola will take the ball in Game 2, and Ranger Suárez likely in Game 3 when things shift to Phoenix. The Game 4 starter is up in the air but could be Taijuan Walker, with Wheeler, Nola and Suárez available if necessary in the final three games in this best-of-seven series.

Here's a look at the schedule and start times, with each game airing on TBS:

 DateTimeLocation
Game 1Mon, Oct 168:07 p.m.Philadelphia
 Game 2Tues, Oct 178:07 p.m.
Philadelphia 
Game 3Thurs, Oct 195:07 p.m.Phoenix
Game 4Fri, Oct 208:07 p.m.Phoenix
Game 5*Sat, Oct 218:07 p.m.
Phoenix
Game 6*Mon, Oct 225:07 p.m.
Philadelphia 
Game 7*Tues, Oct 238:07 p.m.
Philadelphia 

* If necessary

The winner of the NLCS will face the winner of the Rangers and Astros in their battle for the ALCS, with the Phillies holding home-field advantage if the Astros advance (thanks to them breaking a 90-win tie with their regular series win). 

The World Series — if they make it — will start Friday, October 27.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NLCS Diamondbacks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City has recovered faster from the pandemic than other major cities' downtown areas, report finds
Center City Pandemic Recovery

Sponsored

AIDS Walk Philly 5K
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

Women's Health

Women with sleeping difficulties may be at greater risk of high blood pressure, study finds
Insomnia Women Hypertension

TV

John Fetterman talks mental health, international affairs and the Wawa-vs-Sheetz debate with Stephen Colbert
John Fetterman Stephen Colbert

Phillies

Phillies-Braves: Orlando Arcia mocked Bryce Harper, Atlanta found out
Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Staredown-NLDS-Game-3-2023.jpg

Weekend

'Eras Tour' film, Philly Bike Ride and Boo at the Zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do
eras tour movie weekend events

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved