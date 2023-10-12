The Phillies' NLCS schedule and start times (with home-field advantage)

October 12, 2023
The Phillies will kick off the NLCS on Monday with Zack Wheeler fully rested and ready for Game 1 against the Diamondbacks in South Philly.
After taking care of business against the Braves in four games, and netting themselves a healthy three days off, both Philly and Arizona will be able to send out their best pitchers in order as the Phillies look for a second consecutive World Series berth.
Aaron Nola will take the ball in Game 2, and Ranger Suárez likely in Game 3 when things shift to Phoenix. The Game 4 starter is up in the air but could be Taijuan Walker, with Wheeler, Nola and Suárez available if necessary in the final three games in this best-of-seven series.
Here's a look at the schedule and start times, with each game airing on TBS:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Game 1
|Mon, Oct 16
|8:07 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Game 2
|Tues, Oct 17
|8:07 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Game 3
|Thurs, Oct 19
|5:07 p.m.
|Phoenix
|Game 4
|Fri, Oct 20
|8:07 p.m.
|Phoenix
|Game 5*
|Sat, Oct 21
|8:07 p.m.
|Phoenix
|Game 6*
|Mon, Oct 22
|5:07 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Game 7*
|Tues, Oct 23
|8:07 p.m.
|Philadelphia
* If necessary
The winner of the NLCS will face the winner of the Rangers and Astros in their battle for the ALCS, with the Phillies holding home-field advantage if the Astros advance (thanks to them breaking a 90-win tie with their regular series win).
The World Series — if they make it — will start Friday, October 27.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports