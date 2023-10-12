The Phillies' NLCS schedule and start times (with home-field advantage)

The Phillies will kick off the NLCS on Monday with Zack Wheeler fully rested and ready for Game 1 against the Diamondbacks in South Philly.

After taking care of business against the Braves in four games, and netting themselves a healthy three days off, both Philly and Arizona will be able to send out their best pitchers in order as the Phillies look for a second consecutive World Series berth.

Aaron Nola will take the ball in Game 2, and Ranger Suárez likely in Game 3 when things shift to Phoenix. The Game 4 starter is up in the air but could be Taijuan Walker, with Wheeler, Nola and Suárez available if necessary in the final three games in this best-of-seven series.

Here's a look at the schedule and start times, with each game airing on TBS:

Date Time Location Game 1 Mon, Oct 16 8:07 p.m. Philadelphia Game 2 Tues, Oct 17 8:07 p.m.

Philadelphia

Game 3 Thurs, Oct 19 5:07 p.m. Phoenix Game 4 Fri, Oct 20 8:07 p.m. Phoenix

Game 5* Sat, Oct 21 8:07 p.m.

Phoenix

Game 6* Mon, Oct 22 5:07 p.m.

Philadelphia

Game 7* Tues, Oct 23 8:07 p.m.

Philadelphia



* If necessary

The winner of the NLCS will face the winner of the Rangers and Astros in their battle for the ALCS, with the Phillies holding home-field advantage if the Astros advance (thanks to them breaking a 90-win tie with their regular series win).

The World Series — if they make it — will start Friday, October 27.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports