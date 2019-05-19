Phillies prospect watch: First rounders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm, all red-hot

The last time we checked in on the Phillies' farm system, some big names like Mickey Moniak, Adonis Medina and Adam Haseley were struggling, while recent first rounder Alec Bohm had just been called up and Cole Irvin was making a convincing case to get brought up to the big leagues.

Irvin has made two starts for the Phillies since then, winning both allowing four earned runs in 13 innings. Many of the aforementioned top 10 prospects have righted the ship. Who will be the next youngster to make an impact at the MLB level? Or who will play themselves — in the minors — into a key cog in a trade deadline deal to help Philly win the NL East?

Here's a look at who is hot, and who is not in the Phillies minor league system:

*(It's worth noting that several players are currently on the IL, like Ranger Suarez and Dylan Cozens, and not on this list)

Who's hot

Mickey Moniak, OF, Reading



When we last checked in on Monaik, a former No. 1 overall draft choice and key player in the Phillies future plans (at least they still hope), he was struggling with a .207 batting average. He's since lifted that rate to .243 by hitting .308 over his last 10 games. On Friday, he had a three-hit game, and the night before he had two RBI. At 21, the time is now for Moniak to make a push to end the season in Triple-A — confounding those who thought the outfielder would turn out to be a bust of a prospect.

Adam Haseley, OF, Reading



A look at Haseley's full season stats is asking for disappointment. But Philly's 2017 first round pick has been on fire on his last four games, driving in six runs collecting 10 hits and walking four times over that short stretch. That's enough for us to anoint him a member of our "hot" list. Let's see if he can keep it up to stay here.

Alex Bohm, 3B, Clearwater



Bohm, 2018's top pick for the franchise, has been red hot since being called up to the Threshers. He's hit .333 over his last 10 games and .306 since his promotion. The slugger also has an impressive 13 RBI over his last 10 contests. He is making a pretty compelling case that he's ready to make the jump to Double-A.

Luis Garcia, SS, Lakewood

Garcia is 18, and has a lot of time to climb the big league latter. Already a top 10 system prospect, the infielder hit a two-run homer on Friday and has lifted his batting average 14 points since our last check in.

Deivy Grullon, C, Lehigh Valley

The Dominican catcher continues to crush in the minor's highest level, as he's batted at a .316 clip over his last 10 starts. On Saturday, he blasted two homers, four hits and collected four RBI in the Iron Pigs' latest victory.

J.D. Hammer, RP, Reading



Hammer continues to show he has the potential to be the big league bullpen arm the team so badly needs. The 24-year-old seems to have really taken to a role as a reliever, boasting a 0.46 ERA in 12 appearances this season. He has not allowed a run since April 15 and has 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.

Who's not

Cornelius Randolph, RF, Reading

Randolph is the Phillies 2015 first rounder and mired in a deep slump, hitting just .222 this season. In his last 10 games, the outfielder has just six hits, batting .162 over that span.

Adonis Medina, SP, Reading

The Phillies' top pitching prospect continues to struggle in Double-A. He's seen his ERA rise to 5.46 through six starts and has not made it into a fifth inning since April 22.

JoJo Romero, SP, Lehigh Valley

Any time a top prospect has an ERA over nine this far into the season, it's probably cause for concern. One of Philly's top farm arms, Romero is in a bad place, having surrendered six runs in two straight starts.

Jhailyn Ortiz, RF, Clearwater

At just 20, Ortiz is one of the Phillies top 10 rated prospects — but he's struggled. He can't seem to get his bat going, has he's hit just .189 this season. He has shown flashes, however. He hit a two-run homer and had four RBI in Clearwater's Saturday afternoon win.

