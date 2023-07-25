More Sports:

July 25, 2023

MLB Trade Rumors: Is Símon Muzziotti an inevitable trade chip?

Muzziotti has put up impressive numbers for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but because he's blocked out on the Phillies' depth chart, The Athletic identified the outfield prospect as a likely trade chip.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Simon-Muzziotti-Phillies-Spring-Training-3.6.2023-MLB.jpg Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies outfield prospect Símon Muzziotti during spring training back in March.

The Phillies could use a right-handed bat in the outfield and maybe one more starting pitcher before the trade deadline passes on August 1. Club president Dave Dombrowski said as much a week ago, but as with every deadline deal, someone of value – either in the present or for the future – will have to go to make that happen. 

And down in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Símon Muzziotti is right there perhaps as an inevitable piece to a potential trade. 

The 24-year old centerfielder has been putting up impressive numbers for the IronPigs all season, but can never seem to manage a call-up nor looks in line for one any time soon as a left-handed bat.

There's seemingly nowhere for Muzziotti to go unless it's out, which is why the baseball staff over at The Athletic – in a group consisting of writers Sam Blum, C. Trent Rosecrans, and Cody Stavenhagen – highlighted Muzziotti as the Phillie most likely to be dealt at the deadline. 

In a rundown of all 30 teams' probable trade chips, here's what they wrote about Muzziotti's standing with the Phils:

Muzziotti, 24, is on the team’s 40-man roster but the left-handed hitting outfielder is blocked in Philadelphia by Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, not to mention Bryce Harper next season. He’s having a strong season in Triple A, hitting .338/.399/.451 with four homers in 80 games. While his power is limited, he does have 22 stolen bases (and has been caught stealing 10 times) and is an above-average center fielder. [The Athletic, $]

MLB trade rumors: Would the Phillies trade for retread players?

Muzziotti was on the Phillies' active roster to start last season after a pitch inside broke Mickey Moniak's hand and severely thinned out the club's outfield depth just before the 2022 Opening Day. 

He appeared in nine games (mostly off the bench), notching a hit and striking out twice across nine plate appearances, then was just as quickly optioned back down to the minors before injury trouble struck. A partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee shut him down for good last August, though he's seemed to have rebounded pretty nicely since.

The question now is will that rebound continue with another club where more major-league playing time might exist? And if so, who might he help bring the Phillies back?

Phillies stock watch: Yeah, Bryce Harper can play first base

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors Símon Muzziotti Dave Dombrowski

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly man and woman allegedly conspired to steal the home of a senior with dementia, prosecutors say
Philly Elder Fraud

Sponsored

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties
Limited - Danville Aerial

Eagles

25 things I'll be watching at 2023 Eagles training camp
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Arts & Culture

BlackStar Film Festival returns next month with 93 film screenings at three Philly theaters
BlackStar Film Festival

Entertainment

TikTok-famous 'no bones day' pug to be celebrated at City Winery
Noodle pug City Winery

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved