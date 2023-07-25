MLB Trade Rumors: Is Símon Muzziotti an inevitable trade chip?

The Phillies could use a right-handed bat in the outfield and maybe one more starting pitcher before the trade deadline passes on August 1. Club president Dave Dombrowski said as much a week ago, but as with every deadline deal, someone of value – either in the present or for the future – will have to go to make that happen.

And down in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Símon Muzziotti is right there perhaps as an inevitable piece to a potential trade.

The 24-year old centerfielder has been putting up impressive numbers for the IronPigs all season, but can never seem to manage a call-up nor looks in line for one any time soon as a left-handed bat.

There's seemingly nowhere for Muzziotti to go unless it's out, which is why the baseball staff over at The Athletic – in a group consisting of writers Sam Blum, C. Trent Rosecrans, and Cody Stavenhagen – highlighted Muzziotti as the Phillie most likely to be dealt at the deadline.

In a rundown of all 30 teams' probable trade chips, here's what they wrote about Muzziotti's standing with the Phils:

Muzziotti, 24, is on the team’s 40-man roster but the left-handed hitting outfielder is blocked in Philadelphia by Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, not to mention Bryce Harper next season. He’s having a strong season in Triple A, hitting .338/.399/.451 with four homers in 80 games. While his power is limited, he does have 22 stolen bases (and has been caught stealing 10 times) and is an above-average center fielder. [The Athletic, $]