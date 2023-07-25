MLB Trade Rumors: Is Símon Muzziotti an inevitable trade chip?

July 25, 2023
The Phillies could use a right-handed bat in the outfield and maybe one more starting pitcher before the trade deadline passes on August 1. Club president Dave Dombrowski said as much a week ago, but as with every deadline deal, someone of value – either in the present or for the future – will have to go to make that happen.
And down in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Símon Muzziotti is right there perhaps as an inevitable piece to a potential trade.
The 24-year old centerfielder has been putting up impressive numbers for the IronPigs all season, but can never seem to manage a call-up nor looks in line for one any time soon as a left-handed bat.
There's seemingly nowhere for Muzziotti to go unless it's out, which is why the baseball staff over at The Athletic – in a group consisting of writers Sam Blum, C. Trent Rosecrans, and Cody Stavenhagen – highlighted Muzziotti as the Phillie most likely to be dealt at the deadline.
In a rundown of all 30 teams' probable trade chips, here's what they wrote about Muzziotti's standing with the Phils:
Muzziotti, 24, is on the team’s 40-man roster but the left-handed hitting outfielder is blocked in Philadelphia by Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, not to mention Bryce Harper next season. He’s having a strong season in Triple A, hitting .338/.399/.451 with four homers in 80 games. While his power is limited, he does have 22 stolen bases (and has been caught stealing 10 times) and is an above-average center fielder. [The Athletic, $]
Muzziotti was on the Phillies' active roster to start last season after a pitch inside broke Mickey Moniak's hand and severely thinned out the club's outfield depth just before the 2022 Opening Day.
He appeared in nine games (mostly off the bench), notching a hit and striking out twice across nine plate appearances, then was just as quickly optioned back down to the minors before injury trouble struck. A partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee shut him down for good last August, though he's seemed to have rebounded pretty nicely since.
The question now is will that rebound continue with another club where more major-league playing time might exist? And if so, who might he help bring the Phillies back?
