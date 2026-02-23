Phillies spring training roundup: Opening weekend begins with a bloop and a blast

Spring training opened for the Phillies and Major League Baseball over the weekend. And while most of us in the Northeast were preparing for a historic blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of the Delaware Valley, the Phillies were getting their bats and arms warm down in Florida as Grapefuit League play began.

The Phillies played two games, opening their slate Saturday against the Blue Jays in Dunedin and opening their spring home Sunday at BayCare Ballpark against the Pirates. They lost both games, but spring training results aren't important.

Here are the main takeaways from opening weekend:

Good start for Justin Crawford

Phils top outfield prospect Justin Crawford is being given the chance to win the starting centerfield job after tearing up Triple-A last year with the IronPigs.

Crawford led off for the Phillies on Saturday and in his – and the team's – first at-bat he ripped a 1-2 cutter from Blue Jays lefty Eric Bauer off the centerfield wall for a double. In typical Phillies fashion, Crawford was stranded at second as the next three batters failed to even move him to third.

But the at-bat was significant for Crawford, a left-handed hitter who batted 42 points higher against left-handed pitching last season. With the Phils having too many left-handed hitters in the lineup, it would sure help if Crawford could translate that success vs. lefty pitching to the big league level.

In his third at-bat, Crawford went the opposite way on a 1-1 pitch off right-hander C.J. Van Eyk to bloop a single just off the shortstop's glove for his second hit, video via John Foley:

Crawford didn't play Sunday against the Pirates as Johan Rojas started the game and went 0-for-1 before being replaced by minor leaguer Pedro León.

First Schwar-bomb comes quickly

Some are expecting a drop-off from Kyle Schwarber, who signed a massive five-year, $150 million extension after clubbing 56 homers and driving in 132 runs in 2025. It's pretty hard for any player, even one of Schwarber's caliber, to replicate those exact numbers the following season.

But the highest-paid DH in MLB history picked up where he left off. In his first spring at-bat, on Sunday against the Pirates batting from the 2-hole, Schwarber deposited a 2-1 slider from righty Braxton Ashcraft deep into the Clearwater afternoon sky, a 438-foot blast for a 1-0 lead.

Behold the power stroke, courtesy of MLB.com:

Ashcraft is no slouch. He made his debut in the majors last season and pitched in 27 games to a 2.71 ERA, with a 9.2 K/9 rate. He's one of the bright spots on the Pirates, but Schwarber wasted no time getting the best of him and reminding Phils fans why it was important to bring him back.

On the flip side, Bryce Harper, who's under pressure to regain elite status, went 0-for-3 in his spring debut.

Waiting on Aidan Miller

The organization's top prospect, third baseman Aidan Miller, leapfrogged into that title over right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter this offseason amid some borderline-ridiculous hype and comparisons.

But we'll have to wait for the infielder to make his spring debut.

Manager Rob Thomson told reporters after Sunday's game against the Pirates that Miller "has a sore lower back," per MLB.com, and the team is just being "super cautious" with him.

In the story, Thomson explained that Miller arrived at a recent workout feeling some soreness but Thomson doesn't think it occurred from anything that happened on the field. There's no timetable for Miller's debut.

Miller is MLB.com's 23rd-ranked overall prospect for 2026.

Eyes on Kyle Backhus

Keep an eye on lefty reliever Kyle Backhaus, who was acquired in a December trade with the Diamondbacks as the Phillies reshaped their bullpen this offseason. In his debut, Backhus needed just 10 pitches to retire the Pirates in the third inning.

He got Jesus Castillo to wave at a 1-2 slider at 94 mph, then induced consecutive ground outs to end the frame. Backhaus is fighting to potentially be the third southpaw in the bullpen behind Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks. His sidearm delivery makes him especially tough on left-handed batters.

Take a look, via Cam! (@aokstott):

Last year, left-handed batters hit just .139 against Backhus in 26 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Alvarado was supposed to again represent Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic but released a statement on his Instagram that insurance reasons will prevent him from pitching for his country this time.

For those without IG, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark posted the statement:

Were the Phils interested in a Rhys return?

An interesting report surfaced Friday from WIP's Devan Kaney that said, citing unnamed sources, that Bryce Harper had been suggesting to Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski that he continue to look for more right-handed power, advocating for a reunion with former Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins.

Here's the whole report:

Kaney reported that Dombrowski "kicked tires" on the idea of bringing Hoskins back before deciding against it. On Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reported that the Guardians had reached an agreement with Hoksins on a minor-league deal.

The Phillies desperately need someone to be an effective, right-handed cleanup hitter to offer protection behind the lefty Harper in the 3-hole, especially with the lefty Schwarber and Harper likely to appear back-to-back in their order.

They're hoping free-agent addition Adolis García can rediscover the power stroke in 2023 that helped him become American League Championship Series MVP and a World Series champion with the Rangers.

García went 0-for-3 with two flyouts and a groundout from the 2-hole in his debut Saturday and didn't play Sunday.