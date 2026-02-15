More Sports:

February 15, 2026

Bryce Harper addresses Dave Dombrowski's 'elite' comments: 'It's kind of wild to me still'

Bryce Harper said he wasn't motivated by Dave Dombrowski's questioning of whether he is still elite. But he sure seemed irritated.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-NLDS-Game-2-OCt-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper had a few things to say on Sunday.

There was an edge to Bryce Harper's words when he finally spoke to the press Sunday in Clearwater.

Dave Dombrowski's questioning of whether the Phillies superstar could ever be elite again, after another postseason run that ended quickly for the club, has been a sore spot for fans and even Harper all winter. 

So when Harper stood in front of the huddle of cameras, recorders, and notebooks, the day before the Phillies' first full squad workout of spring training, Dombrowski's comments and their time to brew for months were the immediate point to address.

They're not a motivator, Harper said, but they sure do seem like an irritator.

"I don't get motivated by that kind of stuff. For me, it was kind of wild, the whole situation of that happening," Harper said of the Phillies' top executive (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "I think the big thing for me was when we first met with this organization, it was 'Hey, we're always gonna keep things in house, and we expect you to do the same thing.' When that didn't happen, it kind of took me for a run a little bit. 

"So, I don't know. It's part of it, I guess. It's kind of a wild situation, that even happening. Obviously, I didn't have the year that I wanted. Obviously, I didn't have the postseason I wanted. My numbers weren't where they needed to be. I know that. I don't need to be motivated to be great, in my career or anything else. So that's just not a motivating factor for me.

"For Dave to come out and say those things, it's kind of wild to me still."

And sure seems to have stuck in Harper's craw.

Last season definitely was a down one by Harper's standards. He slashed .261/.357/.487 with 27 home runs, while missing a few weeks' worth of time in June because of a wrist injury. He played in just 132 games because of it, then in the NLDS against the Dodgers, he went cold, much like the rest of the Phillies' lineup.

Harper went 3-for-15 with only a double and three walks. The Phillies lost to the Dodgers in four games. The end-of-year assessment with Dombrowski's "elite" comments about Harper followed a few days later, and appeared to fester.

During the offseason, Harper was seen on social media in the batting cages wearing a shirt that read "NOT ELITE" across his chest, indicating that he had clearly heard what Dombrowski said

As far as the thought behind the shirt itself goes, Harper's explanation was blunt: "If they're gonna make 'em, I'm gonna wear 'em."

As far as whether he has spoken to Dombrowski about the situation, Harper's answer wasn't nearly as straightforward.

"I just think the conclusion is, obviously, we keep things in-house," Harper continued. "That's just how it's always been, and in that moment, it just didn't happen. I think my locker is always open for them to come and talk to me and vice versa, so it is what it is right now."

Not a motivator, but definitely an irritator.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Dave Dombrowski Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly gets state funding to put up 'No Stopping signs' along bike lanes

Bike Lane Law

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Women's Health

Worrying about aging doesn't help — it actually may speed up the process

Women Aging Anxiety

Movies

Philly studio is producing Bob Saget documentary

Bob Saget Documentary

Conventions

AC Boat Show returns with hundreds of boats and hands-on demos

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved