Phillies thoughts: Job's not finished

The Phillies' scorching run continued on, and in the face of the argument that they hadn't beaten anyone good yet, they went and swept the defending world champion Texas Rangers to establish the best start in franchise history and the best in Major League Baseball since 2001.

They're 37-14 through 51 games, are on a 29-6 stretch that hasn't been achieved since 1892, lead the NL East over the rival Braves by six games going into Friday, and seemingly have everything clicking for them from on the mound to at the plate.

A three-game set with the Rockies over in Colorado is up next, and London is calling on the near horizon. All the while, Citizens Bank Park is getting packed every night again.

Here are a few thoughts on the red-hot Phils going into the weekend...

Keep going

The Phillies had just crushed the Rangers 11-4 on Wednesday night to ensure another series win, and through the first 50 games, the best start to a season in Major League Baseball since the 116-win Seattle Mariners in 2001.

That was brought up to Rob Thomson during his postgame press conference, but the manager knows his history, which led to the following exchange:

Doesn't seem like you have to worry all that much about this team losing sight of itself.

That '01 Mariners club, as amazing as it was, ended up losing to the Yankees in the ALCS.

These Phillies, as great as they've been, are still relatively fresh off the World Series defeat in 2022 and then last year's NLCS upset. They know what mission they're on.

"You gotta keep going," Thomson said (via NBC SportsPhiladelphia). "You just gotta keep grinding, keep pushing – all the way through."

Similar vibe:

Here comes Harper (and J.T.)

The Phillies were getting hot, but kicked it into supernova once Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto started getting more into the mix.

Realmuto homered in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, and is holding up a hit streak that extended to 13 games with the sweep of the Rangers. He's slashing .349/.397/.524 through May and .293/.336/.491 in the 28 games since the Colorado series back in mid-April, when the Phils really started taking off.

Harper also homered back-to-back, though in the series opener on Tuesday night and then right back at it in Wednesday night's thrashing. He started kind of quiet relative to his MVP standards, but has a May line of .352/.454/.662 through 20 games, has an OPS of 1.062 also going back to the mid-April Colorado series, and is now up to a .281/.390/.544 line for the season.

Harper is also the only Phillie with double-digit home runs right now (12), and apparently the city's best wingman.

That the Phillies are getting contributions from seemingly everywhere – from the likes of Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Edmundo Sosa, and so on – has been huge and will very much continue to be.